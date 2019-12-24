Un hombre mata a tres mujeres de la misma familia en Brasil

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019
Escena del crimen.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sao Paulo.- Tres mujeres de una misma familia fueron asesinadas presuntamente por un hombre de 39 años, en una casa de la zona norte de Sao Paulo, la mayor ciudad de Brasil, informaron este martes fuentes oficiales.

Denise, de 53 años, su madre, Benilde, de 88, y su tía Elza, de 84, fueron halladas muertas en la tarde del lunes en una residencia del barrio de Mandaqui, según informó la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública del estado de Sao Paulo en un comunicado.

Las mujeres, que al parecer vivían juntas en el mismo inmueble, presentaban signos de apuñalamiento.

El principal sospechoso de este triple homicidio es un hombre de 39 años que, según medios locales, es hijo de una de las víctimas.

La Policía brasileña ha solicitado su prisión temporal a la Justicia, aunque aún no ha conseguido dar con su paradero.

El caso, que ha sido registrado como feminicidio, se originó a partir de una investigación para averiguar al propietario de un vehículo abandonado sobre el que no había ninguna denuncia por robo o hurto.

El automóvil pertenecía a Denise, a la que intentaron localizar sin éxito por teléfono y en una visita a su lugar de trabajo, en la Compañía Paulista de Trenes Metropolitanos (CPTM).

Pero sus colegas de trabajo informaron que la última vez que la vieron fue el pasado sábado.

Una patrulla se acercó entonces a la casa de Denise, donde finalmente encontraron su cadáver, junto con los de Benilde y Elza.

Los agentes aprehendieron dos celulares para continuar con las investigaciones e identificar al autor del brutal crimen, al que ya buscan.

Según el portal G1, el sospechoso tiene antecedentes por robo y cumple condena en una cárcel, pero estos días disfrutaba de un permiso penitenciario con motivo de las fiestas navideñas.

