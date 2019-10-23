Un hermano del presidente argentino queda herido tras ser asaltado en su casa

Por EFE miércoles 23 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, BUENOS AIRES.- Un hermano del presidente de Argentina, Mauricio Macri, fue asaltado y golpeado en la madrugada de este miércoles en su casa del norte de Buenos Aires, presuntamente por un grupo de siete menores, de entre 15 y 17 años, que fueron detenidos, confirmaron a Efe fuentes policiales.

Los hechos ocurrieron en el domicilio de Mariano Macri, de 52 años, en el barrio privado La Comarca, en la ciudad de General Pacheco, próxima a la capital.

Las fuentes precisaron que los delincuentes accedieron a la casa tras cortar el alambrado perimetral, y ya dentro golpearon al hombre, a quien le provocaron lesiones de carácter leve pero no tuvo que ser hospitalizado, y robaron diversos objetos de valor.

Seguidamente, la Policía logró detener a los siete sospechosos: tres tienen 15 años, otros tres 16 y uno 17.

A los menores les incautaron un arma de 9 milímetros, con numeración suprimida y los elementos que habían robado: una videoconsola Playstation 4, una notebook y otros elementos de valor.

El caso, que se produce a solo cuatro días de las elecciones presidenciales, en las que el actual presidente opta a la reelección, es investigado por la Unidad Funcional de Instrucción (UFI) del Fuero de Responsabilidad Penal Juvenil del Departamento Judicial de San Isidro.

En Argentina, según el Régimen Penal de Minoridad promulgado en 1980, la edad de imputabilidad mínima se establece en los 16 años para delitos graves, por lo que los menores de esa edad no pueden ser juzgados ni ir presos.

Actualmente, el Gobierno promueve la aprobación de un nuevo régimen penal juvenil que incluye la bajada de la edad de imputabilidad a los 15 años, lo cual ha despertado un fuerte rechazo en diversos sectores sociales del país.

