Un glaciar del Mont Blanc se derrite y corre peligro de derrumbarse

Por EFE miércoles 25 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, ROMA.- Las autoridades italianas advirtieron hoy de que un glaciar del Mont Blanc se está derritiendo y corre el peligro de derrumbarse, en un valle próximo a la famosa localidad de Courmayeur, en la región del Valle de Aosta (norte).

En concreto, son unos 250.000 metros cúbicos de hielo del glaciar Planpincieux, en el Mont Blanc, los que corren el riesgo de venirse abajo y por ello las autoridades locales han cortado las carreteras de la zona y están instalando un sistema de radar para controlar constantemente la situación, informan los medios locales.

Las autoridades regionales del Valle de Aosta y la Fondazione Montagna Sicura dieron la voz de alarma después de comprobar recientemente que el movimiento del glaciar se ha acelerado a 50-60 cm por día por el incremento de las temperaturas.

Las autoridades locales han cortado las carreteras que podrían verse afectadas como medida de precaución y estudian abrir caminos alternativos.

Además, ultiman la instalación de un sistema de radar para controlar el glaciar las 24 horas del día y que funcionará incluso en condiciones de poca visibilidad.

La situación, no obstante, podría verse favorecida por una bajada de las temperaturas y una nevada previstas para este miércoles.

El alcalde de Courmayeur, Stefano Miserocchi, aseguró que situaciones como esta demuestran los cambios que sufre la naturaleza como consecuencia de la crisis climática.

“Estos fenómenos muestran una vez más cómo la montaña atraviesa un período de grandes cambios debido a factores climáticos y, por lo tanto, es particularmente vulnerable”, dijo a los medios.

También se refirió a la situación del glaciar el primer ministro italiano, Giuseppe Conte, ante la Asamblea General de la ONU en Nueva York.

“La noticia de que un glaciar del Mont Blanc corre el riesgo de derrumbarse es una alarma que no puede dejarnos indiferentes. Debe sacudirnos a todos y movilizarnos”, sostuvo.

