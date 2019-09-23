Un fotógrafo de AP resulta herido en disturbios dentro del Senado de Haití

Por EFE lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, PUERTO PRÍNCIPE.- Un fotógrafo de la agencia AP resultó herido durante unos altercados dentro del Senado de Haití, después de que se escuchase un disparo, según constató Efe.

El fotógrafo Chery Dieu-Nalio, de nacionalidad haitiana, sufrió un corte en momentos de tensión en la cámara alta, después de que un senador disparase una arma de fuego dentro de la sede legislativa.

Dieu-Nalio fue evacuado del Senado con ayuda de otros fotógrafos y trasladado a un hospital cercano en una motocicleta.

Los disturbios se produjeron en un día en el que estaba prevista la celebración de una sesión del Senado para la ratificación del primer ministro designado, Fritz William Michel.

Este era el segundo intento de celebrar la sesión, después de que el pasado 11 de septiembre se tuviera que suspender porque unos manifestantes ocuparon la sala de plenos del Senado.

La oposición ha tratado de boicotear repetidamente las sesiones de la Cámara de los Diputados y del Senado para evitar la ratificación de Michel.

Haití está inmerso en una grave crisis política y carece de un Gobierno efectivo desde el pasado marzo, cuando fue cesado el entonces primer ministro, Jean Henry Ceant, en una moción de censura.

El país caribeño vive también un prolongado desabastecimiento de combustibles desde el pasado agosto, lo que desató protestas violentas la semana pasada y ha bloqueado las actividades económicas en el país.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar