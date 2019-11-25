Un destacado activista LGBT muere en Haití en circunstancias por aclarar

Por EFE lunes 25 de noviembre, 2019
Charlot Jeudy, activista LGBT en Haití

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Puerto Príncipe.- Un destacado activista de los derechos de la comunidad LGBT, Charlot Jeudy, fue hallado muerto en su casa en Puerto Príncipe en circunstancias aún por aclarar, informaron medios locales.

La Policía no atendió a las llamadas para explicar las circunstancias de la muerte del activista, director de la Asociación Kouraj (Coraje, en creol).

Tras conocerse el deceso, la embajada de Francia en Haití definió a Jeudy en un comunicado como un “valiente defensor de los derechos de la persona humana y, particularmente, de las personas LGBT”.

Asimismo, la Embajada instó a las autoridades haitianas a aclarar las circunstancias de la muerte lo más rápido posible.

Jeudy fue el fundador, en 2012, de Kouraj, la primera organización que defiende los derechos de la comunidad de homosexuales, gais y transexuales de Haití, grupo que está muy discriminado en el país caribeño.

El Senado haitiano aprobó en 2017 un proyecto de ley para prohibir el matrimonio homosexual, pero la ley aún no la ha ratificado la Cámara baja, por lo que no ha entrado en vigor.

La muerte de Jeudy sucede en un momento de gran convulsión social en Haití, donde se producen protestas casi a diario desde mediados de septiembre, muchas de ellas violentas.

La Embajada francesa también informó hoy de que una pareja de ese país falleció tiroteada en Haití, sin aportar más detalles acerca de las circunstancias de las muertes o de las identidades de las víctimas.

Desde mediados de septiembre, Haití ha enfrentado una grave crisis marcada por manifestaciones para pedir la renuncia del presidente Jovenel Moise.

Las manifestaciones, en ocasiones violentas y reprimidas con fuego real por la Policía, han resultado en la muerte de al menos 42 personas y centenares han resultado heridas, según la ONU.

Esta crisis comenzó el 16 de septiembre con la escasez de combustibles en un país dominado por las desigualdades sociales, la inseguridad, la inflación y la corrupción.

Un informe del Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) publicado hoy afirmó que la crisis que atraviesa Haití no tiene precedentes, alertando de que la situación humanitaria puede agravarse si se prolonga en el tiempo.

Anuncios