Un cura argentino se suicida tras ser acusado de abusos sexuales a menores

Por EFE martes 17 de diciembre, 2019
Sacerdote argentino Eduardo Lorenzo

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Buenos Aires.- El sacerdote argentino Eduardo Lorenzo se suicidó tras recibir una orden de detención de la Justicia por supuestos abusos sexuales y corrupción de tres menores, confirmaron este martes a Efe fuentes judiciales.

Lorenzo conoció este lunes la orden emitida contra él por abusos que presuntamente se remontan a más de una década atrás, y ese mismo día por la noche se quitó la vida de un disparo en el corazón con una pistola calibre 32 en una de las sedes de Cáritas en la capital bonaerense de La Plata, confirmó a Efe la fiscal de la causa, Ana Medina.

La Justicia empezó a seguir el caso en 2008, cuando un denunciante, que negó haber sido víctima directa del párroco, relató situaciones de insinuaciones por parte del sacerdote a otro chico.

Finalmente, el denunciante de hace más de una década declaró este año que él sí había sido una de las víctimas de abuso.

A partir de este momento, el caso se activó, aparecieron otras supuestas víctimas y testigos y todo esto derivó en la orden de detención.

Las autoridades no apresaron inmediatamente a Lorenzo porque la defensa de sacerdote presentó un recurso para eximirlo de prisión y aunque la jueza del caso, Marcela Garmendia, lo rechazó, la orden no podía efectuarse hasta que quedara en firme.

Desde el Arzobispado de La Plata lamentaron en un comunicado emitido este martes la muerte de Lorenzo.

“Ante la muerte de nuestro hermano Eduardo Lorenzo, que se quitó la vida después de largos meses de enorme tensión y sufrimiento, solamente nos cabe unirnos en oración por él para que el Dios de la vida lo reciba en el amor infinito. El mismo Señor nos ayudará a comprender algo en medio de este misterio oscuro, y nos enseñará algo aún a través de este dolor”, expresó el arzobispo de La Plata, Víctor Manuel Fernández.

“Acompañamos con la plegaria a sus familiares, amigos y a quienes lo apreciaban como sacerdote. Más allá de que no se había concluido un juicio por las acusaciones presentadas, también oramos por quienes puedan haberse sentido ofendidos o afectados por él”, añadió.

Anuncios