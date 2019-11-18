UE reafirma la ilegalidad de los asentamientos israelíes tras cambio de EEUU

Por EFE lunes 18 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bruselas.- La Unión Europea (UE) reafirmó este lunes que considera ilegales los asentamientos israelíes en los territorios palestinos ocupados por Israel, después de que el Gobierno de Estados Unidos haya retirado la objeción legal a la colonización en Cisjordania que mantenía desde hace décadas.

“La posición de la UE sobre la política de asentamientos israelí en los territorio palestinos ocupados es clara y no ha cambiado”, dijo en un comunicado la alta representante para la Política Exterior de la UE, Federica Mogherini, poco después de que se conociese la decisión estadounidense pero sin hacer referencia expresa a la misma.

El bloque comunitario considera que todos los asentamientos son ilegales bajo la legislación internacional y erosionan la viabilidad de una solución de dos Estados y las perspectivas para una paz duradera, tal y como fija la Resolución 2334 del Consejo de Seguridad de Naciones Unidas, recordó la diplomática.

“La UE llama a Israel a poner fin a toda actividad de asentamiento, en línea con sus obligaciones como potencia ocupante”, dijo Mogherini.

Los Veintiocho, añadió, seguirán apoyando la reanudación de un proceso para conseguir una solución de dos Estados, “el único modo realista y viable para satisfacer las aspiraciones legítimas de ambas partes”.

El Gobierno de Estados Unidos acabó este lunes con su posición legal de que los asentamientos israelíes en territorio ocupado en Cisjordania violan la ley internacional, una postura que el país mantenía desde hace cuatro décadas y cuyo fin promete dificultar aún más los esfuerzos de paz en la región.

“El establecimiento de los asentamientos israelíes en Cisjordania no es incompatible de por sí con la ley internacional”, dijo el secretario de Estado estadounidense, Mike Pompeo, en una rueda de prensa.

La gran mayoría de la comunidad internacional considera que los asentamientos en Cisjordania son incompatibles con la ley internacional y en concreto con la Cuarta Convención de Ginebra de 1949, que prohíbe desplazar población de la potencia ocupante al territorio ocupado.

