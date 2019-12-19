UE destinará 15,2 millones de euros de ayuda a América Latina y el Caribe

Por EFE jueves 19 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bruselas.- La Unión Europea (UE) movilizó este jueves 15,2 millones de euros adicionales en concepto de asistencia humanitaria para América Latina y el Caribe destinados a la seguridad alimentaria, la prevención de epidemias y el apoyo a las poblaciones en zonas de conflicto.

Este paquete de ayuda se suma los 88,5 millones de euros anunciados a principios de este año y se centrará en asistencia alimenticia en El Salvador, Guatemala y Honduras; protección a los desplazados por la crisis venezolana y apoyo nutricional en Haití.

Además, incluye 286.000 euros adicionales para prevenir epidemias en los países centroamericanos afectados por el dengue.

“La Unión Europea está intensificando sus operaciones de ayuda en América Latina, a fin de proporcionar asistencia a los necesitados. Estamos comprometidos a continuar apoyando a la región el tiempo que sea necesario”, subrayó el comisario para la Gestión de Crisis, Janez Lenarcic.

La sequía y la pérdida de cosechas han provocado una grave crisis alimentaria en Centroamérica, que ha degenerado en un aumento de los casos de desnutrición, por lo que, del nuevo paquete de ayuda, cinco millones de euros proporcionarán asistencia inmediata a, al menos, 80.000 personas en las áreas más afectadas de estos países.

Otros cinco millones se invertirán en Haití, donde la crisis política y económica ha paralizado todas las actividades socioeconómicas del país, incluidas las importaciones, lo que sumado a años de pérdidas de cosechas debido a sequías e inundaciones, ha impedido a los hogares más pobres acceder a alimentos.

Por último, Colombia está sufriendo el resurgimiento de los ataques armados contra civiles, así como la llegada masiva de 1,6 millones de refugiados venezolanos afectados por la crisis económica en el país, así que la UE destinará 5 millones que beneficiarán, al menos, a 60.000 personas.

Desde 1994, la UE ha dado a América Latina y el Caribe más de mil millones de euros en concepto de ayuda humanitaria, centrada en las poblaciones más afectadas por las catástrofes naturales y la violencia.

