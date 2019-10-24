UE destina 37,2 millones de dólares a nuevas iniciativas para paz de Colombia

Por EFE jueves 24 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Bogotá.- La Unión Europea (UE) destinará 33,5 millones de euros (unos 37,2 millones de dólares) a dos nuevas iniciativas para la implementación del proceso de paz en Colombia mediante el Fondo Europeo para la Paz, informó este jueves el bloque comunitario.

“Este anuncio es una apuesta seria, sólida, con recursos, para mostrar nuestro compromiso con el Gobierno de Colombia y avanzar con una mirada optimista y esperanzadora en una paz que genera desarrollo económico”, afirmó la embajadora de la UE en Colombia, Patricia Llombart.

El dinero será destinado a un proyecto con el que se busca promover el desarrollo rural y económico sostenible en los territorios que fueron afectados por el conflicto armado colombiano.

Con el plan “Rutas PDET (Programas de Desarrollo con Enfoque Territorial)” 19 municipios de los departamentos de Caquetá, Nariño y Putumayo se beneficiarán con la mejora de infraestructura y la competitividad de los productores.

El programa tendrá una inversión de 21 millones de euros (unos 23,3 millones de dólares) para cultivadores de cacao y productores de lácteos.

La otra iniciativa, denominada “Apoyo presupuestario a la política de reincorporación social y económica”, está dirigida para apoyar el proceso de reincorporación social y económica de los excombatientes de las FARC.

Para este programa la UE destinó 12,5 millones de euros (unos 13,8 millones de dólares), recursos que serán coordinados por la Agencia para la Reincorporación y la Normalización (ARN) y que beneficiarán a los casi 13.000 exguerrilleros que están en proceso de transición a la vida civil.

El Gobierno colombiano y la antigua guerrilla de las FARC firmaron un acuerdo de paz en noviembre de 2016 tras más de cuatro años de negociaciones en La Habana, con lo que pusieron fin a un conflicto de más de medio siglo con ese grupo.

Durante el anuncio, la directora de Cooperación para América Latina y Caribe de la Comisión Europea, Jolita Butkeviciene, afirmó que el apoyo es una “muestra del compromiso” para apoyar la paz en Colombia, el cual afirmó no “es un proceso fácil”.

De igual forma, la diplomática detalló que el Fondo Europeo para la Paz tendrá a Austria y Finlandia como nuevos miembros, a la vez que dijo que respaldar “este tema de la reforma rural y del desarrollo integral es clave”.

Por su parte, el consejero presidencial para la Estabilización y la Consolidación, Emilio Archila, afirmó que para el Gobierno “es muy satisfactorio”.

“El hecho de que hoy se haya tomado la decisión de ampliar el fondo y de que varios de los países hayan anunciado sus aportes al fondo es un espaldarazo a las líneas que estamos trabajando”, concluyó.

