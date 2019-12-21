UASD despide profesor de derecho hacía “propuestas indebidas” a las alumnas

Por EFE viernes 20 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Un profesor de la Universidad Autónoma de Santo Domingo (UASD) fue despedido por cometer faltas éticas y disciplinarias que incluyeron “propuestas indebidas” a varias alumnas, según dio a conocer ese viernes la entidad en un comunicado.

Édgar Torres Guzmán era profesor de derecho en los recintos de la UASD en Santiago y Puerto Plata, precisó la casa de altos estudios, al informar que la decisión se tomó luego de la realización de una “exhaustiva investigación” de las denuncias contra el docente.

De acuerdo a la UASD, varios estudiantes de esos recintos denunciaron que el profesor despedido faltaba a clases, incumplía su horario y no publicaba las notas en el tiempo establecido.

Además, según la información, cuando los estudiantes le reclamaban su actitud Torres Guzmán les anotaba inasistencias y a varias alumnas les hizo propuestas indecorosas en intentos de chantaje para publicarles sus notas.

La decisión del despido del profesor la tomó el Consejo Universitario de la UASD, luego de una recomendación en ese sentido formulada por la Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas de la universidad estatal.

