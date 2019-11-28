Trump visita por sorpresa Afganistán y anuncia un nuevo diálogo con talibanes

Por EFE jueves 28 de noviembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, visitó este jueves por sorpresa Afganistán por primera vez en su Presidencia y anunció la reanudación del diálogo de paz con los talibanes, casi tres meses después de romper las negociaciones con el grupo insurgente a raíz de un atentado en Kabul.

Trump pasó tres horas y media en la base aérea estadounidense de Bagram, donde se reunió con los soldados allí destinados y con el presidente afgano, Ashraf Gani, en su primera visita al país donde EE.UU. libra la guerra más larga de su historia.

“Los talibanes quieren llegar a un acuerdo, y nos estamos reuniendo con ellos”, dijo Trump durante su encuentro con Gani.

Trump confirmaba así la reanudación de un diálogo que él mismo suspendió abruptamente a comienzos de septiembre, después de que los talibanes admitieran la autoría de un atentado en Kabul que acabó con la vida de 11 personas, entre ellas un soldado estadounidense.

“No me gustó lo que hicieron al matar al soldado, era un soldado estadounidense, de Puerto Rico”, recordó Trump, pero afirmó que ha decidido “mantener (el diálogo) hasta que haya un acuerdo”.

“Ellos no querían (comprometerse a) un alto el fuego y ahora sí quieren un alto el fuego. Creo que es lo que va a pasar”, agregó.

Antes de romper en septiembre las negociaciones, el mandatario estuvo a punto de recibir a los líderes talibanes y a Gani en la residencia presidencial estadounidense de Camp David, una idea que generó mucha polémica en EE.UU.

Trump confirmó hoy que su objetivo sigue siendo reducir a 8.600 el número de soldados estadounidenses en Afganistán, de las casi 14.000 que hay actualmente en el país centroasiático.

Se trata del mismo objetivo de reducción de tropas al que apuntó durante las últimas negociaciones con los talibanes, que han insistido en que la retirada de las tropas es una cuestión fundamental para alcanzar un acuerdo con Washington.

El mandatario aterrizó de noche en Bagram, la mayor base aérea estadounidense en Afganistán, y dio un breve discurso ante las tropas en un hangar antes de compartir con algunos de ellos el tradicional pavo de Acción de Gracias, festividad que se celebra hoy en Estados Unidos.

“Es una zona peligrosa y quiere apoyar a los soldados”, dijo a los periodistas la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Stephanie Grisham.

Para mantener el secreto sobre el viaje, Trump, que había viajado el martes a Florida para pasar supuestamente Acción de Gracias en su club privado de Mar-a-Lago, dejó allí aparcado uno de sus dos Air Force One y voló en secreto el miércoles por la noche de vuelta a la base aérea de Andrews, en las afueras de Washington.

Allí, embarcó en su otro avión presidencial junto a una docena de periodistas que no supieron el destino al que se dirigían hasta unas dos horas antes del aterrizaje.

Trump también hizo una visita sorpresa a Irak para visitar a las tropas estadounidenses durante la pasada Navidad.

