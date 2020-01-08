Trump se reúne con secretarios de Estado y de Defensa después de ataque iraní

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, se reunió este martes con los secretarios de Estado, Mike Pompeo, y de Defensa, Mark Esper, después de que más de una decena de misiles balísticos impactaron dos bases aéreas que albergan tropas estadounidenses, según versiones de medios locales.

Corresponsales de distintos medios estadounidenses en la Casa Blanca dieron cuenta a través de Twitter de la llegada de Pompeo y Esper, a quien se les sumó el general Mark Milley, jefe del Estado Mayor Conjunto.

La reunión tiene lugar después de que el Pentágono confirmó este martes que el ataque fue lanzado desde Irán.

Un portavoz del Pentágono, Jonathan Hoffman, afirmó en un comunicado que todavía no está claro si ha habido víctimas y precisó que el ataque, una posible represalia de Irán por el asesinato por parte de EE.UU. del general Qasem Soleimaní, se produjo contra las bases de Al Asad y Erbil.

Según el Pentágono, en esas bases permanecen tropas estadounidenses y de la coalición.

La Casa Blanca confirmó que Trump fue informado y que se mantiene en contacto con su equipo de seguridad nacional.

Una fuente de la Policía de la provincia de Al Anbar y otra fuente del Ejército iraquí confirmaron a Efe que al menos 13 misiles impactaron en la base militar de Ain al Asad, en el oeste de Irak y donde están desplegadas tropas estadounidenses.

La fuente de la Policía dijo que varios misiles fueron lanzados contra esa base situada en la zona de Al Bagdadi, al oeste de la capital provincial Ramadi, pero de momento se desconocen los daños materiales o personales causados por el impacto.

Mientras, la fuente del Ejército iraquí detalló que 13 misiles impactaron en Ain al Asad y se escucharon explosiones dentro del perímetro de la base, pero no pudo confirmar si se produjeron víctimas.

El vicepresidente estadounidense, Mike Pence, y su esposa Karen visitaron la base el pasado mes de noviembre y sirvieron una comida de Acción de Gracias a unos 150 militares estadounidenses.

A Ain al Asad también acudió el presidente Donald Trump, junto a su mujer Melania, en diciembre de 2018 en una visita sorpresa de la que no fueron informadas ni siquiera las autoridades iraquíes “por motivos de seguridad”.

