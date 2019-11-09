Trump se opone a las audiencias públicas en la investigación en su contra

Por EFE viernes 8 de noviembre, 2019
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, dijo este viernes que no debería haber audiencias públicas en la investigación en su contra en la Cámara de Representantes, mientras que ha impedido que su jefe de Gabinete, Mick Mulvaney, compareciera ante los comités que indagan sobre el caso de Ucrania.

“No deberían tener audiencias públicas. Esto es una farsa”, dijo Trump en declaraciones a la prensa antes de emprender un viaje a Georgia.

Ese comentario contrasta con el mensaje de los aliados del presidente, que hasta ahora se habían quejado precisamente de la falta de transparencia de la investigación a puerta cerrada en los comités de la Cámara Baja, y llega poco antes de que comiencen los primeros testimonios abiertos y televisados, el próximo miércoles.

Los comités, liderados por la oposición demócrata, investigan si Trump abusó de su poder al presionar a Ucrania para que indagara en uno de sus rivales políticos, el exvicepresidente Joe Biden, y en los negocios de su hijo Hunter en la compañía de gas ucraniana Burisma.

Después de casi un mes insistiendo en la necesidad de una mayor transparencia en la investigación, la Casa Blanca ha cambiado esta semana de estrategia, al prohibir que varios de sus funcionarios comparecieran ni siquiera a puerta cerrada ante los comités de la Cámara Baja.

Hoy le tocó el turno a Mulvaney, cuyo abogado esperó hasta el último minuto antes de que empezara la audiencia para informar a los congresistas de que el jefe de Gabinete interino de la Casa Blanca desobedecería la citación judicial y no asistiría, acogiéndose al principio de “inmunidad absoluta” de los asesores del presidente.

Trump defendió después su decisión de impedir esa comparecencia, y evitó pronunciarse sobre la posibilidad de que su bloqueo de testigos derive en un cargo de “obstrucción al Congreso” en un futuro juicio político.

“No quiero dar credibilidad a una caza de brujas corrupta. Me gustaría que Mick pudiera asistir, pero eso validaría una investigación corrupta”, agregó.

El mandatario también aseguró que no le “preocupa” nada de la información que ha salido hasta ahora en las transcripciones de testimonios a puerta cerrada que han publicado los comités.

Además, afirmó que está pensando en revelar información sobre una primera llamada telefónica que mantuvo en abril con el presidente ucraniano, Vladímir Zelenski.

“Tengo una segunda llamada con el presidente (…) y ahora la quieren (los investigadores) también. Y si la quieren, se la daré”, indicó Trump.

La Casa Blanca publicó en septiembre una transcripción de la llamada que Trump mantuvo en julio con Zelenski, en la que le pedía varias veces que investigara a Biden, un hecho que dio alas a la investigación demócrata que promete derivar en un juicio político contra el mandatario estadounidense.

