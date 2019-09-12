Trump retrasa quince días la próxima subida de aranceles a China

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de EE.UU.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, anunció este miércoles que retrasa del 1 al 15 de octubre la subida del 25 al 30 % a importaciones chinas por valor de 250.000 millones de dólares como gesto hacia Pekín por el 70 aniversario de la fundación de la República Popular.

“Debido al hecho de que la República Popular China celebrará su 70 aniversario el 1 de octubre, hemos acordado, como un gesto de buena voluntad, retrasar la subida de aranceles a bienes por valor de 250.000 millones (del 25 al 30 %), del 1 al 15 de octubre”, anunció Trump en Twitter.

Trump dijo que fue el viceprimer ministro y líder negociador de China, Liu He, quien le pidió que retrasara la aplicación por el aniversario.

Para el 15 de octubre, Estados Unidos y China habrán mantenido ya su decimotercera ronda de negociaciones económicas y comerciales, programada para principios de mes.

El pasado 1 de septiembre tuvo lugar el último episodio de la guerra comercial que enfrenta a Washington y Pekín con la entrada en vigor de la subida del 10 al 15 % sobre importaciones chinas por valor de 112.000 millones de dólares.

Está previsto que el próximo 15 de diciembre se aplique esa misma subida al resto de importaciones grabadas al 10 %, hasta alcanzar los 300.000 millones de dólares al 15 %.

Como represalia, China puso en marcha los aranceles de entre el 5 y el 10 % a productos estadounidenses valorados en 75.000 millones de dólares.

Trump advirtió tras la imposición de esos nuevos aranceles que si es reelegido en las presidenciales de 2020 será “mucho más duro” a la hora de negociar un acuerdo comercial y que, “mientras tanto, la cadena de suministros” del gigante asiático se “desmoronará”.

Con este conflicto, Trump se ha fijado la meta de equilibrar el intercambio comercial entre los dos países, ampliamente favorable a China, pero hasta ahora y pese a la imposición de aranceles, ha tenido poco o nulo resultado.

Las tensiones comerciales entre las dos mayores economías mundiales, desatadas tras la llegada de Trump a la Casa Blanca en 2017, van más allá de las relaciones bilaterales y tienen profundas consecuencias globales.

En sus últimas previsiones de crecimiento global, divulgadas en julio, el Fondo Monetario Internacional (FMI) rebajó sus proyecciones de expansión global al 3,2% este año, una décima menos que en abril lastradas por las dudas sobre la posible solución de esta disputa.

