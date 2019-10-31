Trump recibirá en la Casa Blanca a Conan, el perro que acabó con Al Bagdadi

Por EFE jueves 31 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, WASHINGTON.- El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, ha anunciado este jueves que la próxima semana recibirá en la Casa Blanca a Conan, el perro militar que participó en el operativo contra el líder del Estado Islámico (EI), Abu Bakr Al Bagdadi.

“Un fotomontaje muy bonito, pero la versión ‘real’ de Conan saldrá de Oriente Próximo para venir a la Casa Blanca en algún momento la próxima semana”, anunció Trump en Twitter pasada la medianoche.

Trump acompañó su mensaje con un polémico fotomontaje en el que el mandatario aparece colgando una medalla de honor al cuello de Conanen la Casa Blanca, la imagen original de una ceremonia de 2017 en la que distinguió a un médico militar de la guerra del Vietnam.

Conan se ha convertido en un héroe nacional en EE.UU. desde que Trump reveló que fue el perro quien persiguió a Al Bagdadi por un túnel hasta que el líder del EI se vio acorralado, por lo que optó por suicidarse con un cinturón de explosivos antes de ser capturado.

Trump también reveló que el perro había resultado herido en la explosión, en la que, además de Al Bagdadi, murieron dos de sus hijos menores de edad.

“Nuestro ‘K-9’, como le llaman. Yo le llamo un perro. Un perro hermoso, un perro talentoso, fue herido y llevado de vuelta (por los militares)”, dijo Trump el fin de semana durante un discurso en la Casa Blanca.

El Pentágono informó después de que el perro había tenido que ser intervenido, pero que estaba “recuperándose totalmente”.

El operativo tuvo lugar este fin de semana en el escondite de Al Bagdadi en la provincia noroccidental siria de Idlib, muy cerca de la frontera con Turquía.

La raza de Conan, un perro belga Malinois, es la misma del animal que los militares estadounidenses utilizaron en la redada que acabó con la vida del líder de Al Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, en 2011.

