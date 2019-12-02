Trump llega a Londres para participar en la cumbre de la OTAN

Por EFE lunes 2 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Londres.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, llegó este lunes a Londres para participar hasta el miércoles en la cumbre de la OTAN con motivo de su 70 aniversario y celebrar varios encuentros bilaterales con otros líderes mundiales.

El Air Force One aterrizó sobre las 22.00 GMT en el aeropuerto londinense de Stansted, al norte de la capital británica, desde donde Trump y su mujer, Melania Trump, fueron trasladados hasta Winfield House, la residencia del embajador estadounidense en Londres ubicada en el céntrico Regent’s Park.

Este martes, Trump tendrá un primer encuentro con el secretario general de la OTAN, Jens Stoltenberg, en Winfield House antes de reunirse por la tarde con el presidente de Francia, Emmanuel Macron.

Trump insiste en que los miembros de la OTAN hagan mayor aportes a la organización y cumplan con el 2% de su PIB hacia el año 2024 mientras que Macron quiere ir más allá y asegurar que haya una estrategia clara y se cumple el objetivo de garantizar la paz y la estabilidad en Europa frente a la amenaza terrorista.

En el vuelo hacia Londres, Trump señaló en su cuenta de Twitter que antes de que él fuera elegido presidente, unos pocos países cumplían con sus obligaciones financieras, pero que desde que él asumió el poder, más naciones han aumentado sus aportes y la OTAN ha incrementado el gasto en 130 mil millones de dólares (118.209 millones de euros).

El martes, Donald y Melania Trump se trasladarán al palacio de Buckingham para participar en la recepción que ofrecerá la reina Isabel II para dar la bienvenida a los líderes que participarán en esta cumbre, con la que recordarán la fundación de la Alianza Atlántica para garantizar la seguridad europea y de América del Norte después de la II Guerra Mundial.

