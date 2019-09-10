Trump homenajea a latinos que salvaron vidas durante el tiroteo en El Paso

Por EFE lunes 9 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, homenajeó este lunes a varios latinos que salvaron vidas durante el tiroteo del pasado mes en El Paso (Texas) y definió ese suceso como un “ataque racista motivado por la maldad”, a pesar de que el autor del tiroteo se inspiró supuestamente en la retórica del mandatario.

En un acto en la Casa Blanca, Trump concedió la Medalla del Valor a seis agentes de Policía y seguridad de Dayton (Ohio), donde un tiroteo dejó 9 muertos a principios de agosto; y sendos certificados de reconocimiento a cinco civiles por su actuación en la matanza de El Paso, donde murieron 22 personas el mismo fin de semana.

Entre los civiles homenajeados en la Casa Blanca estuvo Gilbert Serna, un empleado del centro comercial Walmart -donde se produjo el tiroteo de El Paso- que estaba en la parte trasera del establecimiento cuando escuchó un “código marrón” en su radio, lo que indicaba que alguien estaba disparando.

Serna comenzó entonces a guiar a un centenar de clientes y empleados hacia una salida de emergencia en el fondo de la tienda, y les escondió en un enorme contenedor, para después salir al aparcamiento e instruir a quienes estaban allí a alejarse de la zona, según relató él mismo en varias entrevistas tras la matanza.

Trump también reconoció el valor de Marisela Luna, quien estaba a cargo de un McDonald’s situado dentro de Walmart y, al enterarse del tiroteo, “rápidamente escudó a los clientes y les dirigió hacia refrigeradores y otros lugares donde podían esconderse”, explicó el presidente durante la ceremonia.

Otra de las homenajeadas fue Angelica Silva, una supervisora del mismo McDonald’s que se encontraba fuera en el momento del tiroteo pero, al enterarse, “manejó hasta el lugar y vio a dos personas que estaban gravemente heridas” en el estacionamiento de Walmart, apuntó Trump.

Silva avisó a los equipos de emergencia “y ayudó a salvar la vida de uno” de los heridos, relató Trump.

Además, felicitó a Robert Evans, un gerente de Walmart que guió a la gente hacia las salidas de emergencia; y a Chris Grant, un cliente que, para salvar a otros, decidió lanzar objetos hacia el responsable del tiroteo para distraerle y centrar su atención en él.

“Grant sufrió dos heridas de bala muy graves y se está recuperando”, afirmó Trump, que entregó su certificado a la madre del galardonado.

“Hace un mes, Estados Unidos fue testigo de un horror increíble”, aseguró el mandatario al recordar los tiroteos en El Paso y Dayton.

Trump describió al autor del tiroteo en El Paso como “un monstruo intolerante y sin alma”, y declaró sobre la matanza: “Fue un ataque racista motivado por la pura maldad y odio”.

Tras el tiroteo de El Paso, Trump condenó el supremacismo blanco, pero eso no detuvo las críticas de quienes consideran que su propia retórica inspiró al autor del suceso, un joven blanco que había condenado en un escrito lo que consideraba “una invasión hispana de Texas”.

