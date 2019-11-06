Trump dice que la matanza en México demuestra la necesidad de un muro

Por EFE miércoles 6 de noviembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, argumentó este miércoles que la masacre de nueve miembros de una comunidad mormona en el norte de México demuestra que él tiene razón en la necesidad de construir un muro en la frontera común.

“Cuando ves lo que está pasando del otro lado de la frontera, la gente está empezando a decir ‘quizá él tiene razón sobre el muro, quizá tiene razón sobre la necesidad de tener una frontera muy fuerte'”, dijo Trump durante un discurso en la Casa Blanca sobre temas judiciales.

“El otro bando (los demócratas) quiere fronteras abiertas que traen una criminalidad enorme, y mucha gente me ha dicho eso en el último par de días, que han empezado a entender el tema de la frontera”, añadió el mandatario.

Trump hacía así una referencia velada al brutal asesinato de este lunes de nueve personas, entre ellas seis niños, de doble nacionalidad estadounidense y mexicana en una carretera en Agua Prieta, municipio del estado de Sonora que hace frontera con Estados Unidos y también con el estado de Chihuahua.

Tras conocer la matanza el martes, Trump ofreció su ayuda militar a México para iniciar una “guerra” contra los cárteles.

El presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, respondió apelando a la “soberanía” nacional, si bien agradeció cualquier cooperación que pudiera producirse “en el marco de la legalidad internacional vigente y de acuerdos bilaterales”.

Las autoridades mexicanas informaron este miércoles de que fue el cártel de La Línea quien supuestamente perpetró la matanza de los mormones y que ese suceso estaría conectado con un choque armado con sus rivales de la organización criminal Los Salazar en el que se reportaron detonaciones de armas de fuego y vehículos incendiados.

La promesa electoral de Trump de construir un muro en la frontera con México ha generado tensiones en la relación bilateral en los últimos dos años, sobre todo debido a la insistencia del mandatario estadounidense de que el país vecino debía asumir la factura del proyecto.

Después de más de un año de avanzar en el proyecto de Trump solo mediante la renovación de vallas ya existentes en la zona limítrofe, EE.UU. comenzó en octubre a construir un primer tramo de nuevo muro en la región del valle del Río Grande en Texas, según indicó la Oficina de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza (CBP) a la cadena CNN.

