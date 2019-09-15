Trump dice que EEUU está “cargado y listo” para responder a ataque en A.Saudí

Por EFE domingo 15 de septiembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de EE.UU.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, aseguró este domingo que está “cargado y listo” para responder al ataque contra refinerías saudíes y dijo que, aunque cree saber quién es el “culpable”, está esperando a la respuesta de Riad para saber cómo proceder.

“El suministro de petróleo de Arabia Saudí fue atacado. Hay razones para pensar que sabemos el culpable, estamos cargados y listos, pendientes de verificación, pero estamos esperando a oír del reino sobre quién creen que fue la causa de este ataque, ¡y bajo qué términos procederíamos!”, manifestó Trump en Twitter.

En su mensaje usó el término “locked and loaded” (en español, cargado y listo) que suele usarse en ámbitos militares para decir que un arma está cargada.

Esta es la respuesta más dura de Trump a lo ocurrido el sábado en Arabia Saudí, donde dos refinerías de la petrolera estatal Aramco, clave para el abastecimiento mundial de crudo, fueron atacadas con diez drones, causando una reducción de cerca del 50 % de su producción.

Trump no especificó quién cree que es el responsable de los ataques.

La ofensiva fue reivindicada por los rebeldes hutíes yemeníes, apoyados por Irán; pero, el sábado, el secretario de Estado, Mike Pompeo, responsabilizó directamente a la República Islámica y aseguró que no hay “evidencias” que sugieran que los ataques procedían del Yemen.

Las autoridades saudíes están investigando el ataque y todavía no han señalado a un culpable; mientras que el Gobierno iraní hoy negó cualquier implicación en los ataques.

Trump siguió hoy sin descartar la posibilidad de una reunión con su homólogo iraní, Hasan Rohaní, una cita que podría darse a finales de mes en la Asamblea General de la ONU en Nueva York.

Al respecto, el mandatario se limitó a cargar contra la cobertura mediática que ha recibido esa posibilidad: “Los medios de comunicación falsos están diciendo que estoy dispuesto a reunirme con Irán, sin condiciones. Esa declaración es falsa (¡cómo de costumbre!)”

Asimismo, Trump intentó usar Twitter, donde tiene 63 millones de seguidores, para calmar a los mercados.

Este domingo, el barril de crudo Brent se negoció a 70,98 dólares por barriles en los mercados a futuro de Nueva York un aumento del 18% con respecto al cierre del viernes, cuando era de 60,15 dólares.

Justo en el momento en que se daba a conocer ese aumento, Trump anunció que había autorizado la liberación de reservas de petróleo del país para que, si es necesario, garanticen el suministro mundial, impactado por los recientes ataques contra refinerías saudíes.

Actualmente, Estados Unidos tiene guardados 630 millones de barriles de petróleo para casos de emergencia en unas enormes cavernas subterráneas en la costa del Golfo de México.

El objetivo de esa reserva, creada tras la crisis del petróleo de 1973, es evitar que una hipotética falta de crudo desemboque en una dramática escalada de precios y consecuencias nefastas para la economía estadounidense.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar