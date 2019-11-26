Trump dice que designará a carteles mexicanos como organizaciones terroristas

Por EFE martes 26 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, dijo este martes que planea designar a los carteles mexicanos como organizaciones terroristas extranjeras, y aseguró que afrontará sin problemas la polémica resultante de tomar esa medida.

“No voy a decir lo que haré, pero serán designados (…) Absolutamente”, dijo Trump en una entrevista de radio con el programa del conservador Bill O’Reilly.

