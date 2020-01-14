Trump desviará 7.200 millones del Pentágono para el muro con México, dice WP

Por EFE lunes 13 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, planea desviar otros 7.200 millones de dólares del presupuesto del Pentágono para la construcción del muro con México, informó este lunes el diario The Washington Post (WP), que accedió a documentos internos sobre esos planes.

Esos nuevos fondos permitirán al Ejecutivo construir unos 1.400 kilómetros de muro para la frontera entre México y EE.UU., que mide unos 3.170 kilómetros, indicó el rotativo capitalino.

Trump ya ha usado en otras ocasiones los fondos del Pentágono destinados a infraestructuras y a la lucha contra el narcotráfico para construir su muro, una de las promesas estrella que le alzó al poder en 2016 y en la que ha insistido de cara a las elecciones presidenciales de este año.

En total, el mandatario ha desviado 18.400 millones de dólares para la barrera fronteriza.

En diciembre, el Congreso de EE.UU. aprobó un paquete presupuestario de 1,4 billones de dólares que incluía una partida de 1.375 millones para el muro, la misma cifra que aprobó el Congreso en 2018 desafiando a Trump, lo que forzó el cierre administrativo más largo de la historia.

Finalmente, tras 35 días de cierre, el presidente accedió a reabrir el Gobierno pero declaró una emergencia nacional con la que reasignó para el muro unos 6.600 millones de dólares del Pentágono y del Departamento del Tesoro, lo que dio paso a diversos litigios.

A nivel judicial, los pleitos siguen activos y, hace justo un mes, una corte en El Paso (Texas) dictaminó que la Casa Blanca había violado la ley al haber usado fondos del Pentágono para el muro.

Como resultado, esa corte congeló 3.600 millones de dólares que el Ejecutivo se había apropiado para la barrera fronteriza.

Trump está enfrentando dificultades para financiar el muro porque, en EE.UU., el Congreso es el que decide sobre el presupuesto y, actualmente, esa rama del Estado se encuentra dividida: los republicanos dominan el Senado, mientras que la oposición demócrata tiene mayoría en la Cámara de Representantes.

Los demócratas se oponen a la construcción del muro y han hecho mucha presión en el Legislativo para que Trump no pueda construirlo.

