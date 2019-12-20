Trump destaca relación con Brasil tras hablar de comercio con Bolsonaro

Por EFE viernes 20 de diciembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, destacó este viernes la buena sintonía entre Washington y Brasil tras hablar de comercio con su homólogo, Jair Bolsonaro.

“Acabo de tener una gran llamada con el presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro. Hemos conversado de muchos temas incluyendo comercio. ¡La relación entre Estados Unidos y Brasil no ha sido nunca tan fuerte!”, afirmó Trump en Twitter.

La llamada llega después de que a inicios de mes Trump decidiese restablecer a Brasil y a Argentina los aranceles del 10 % al aluminio y del 25 % al acero, de los que ambos países habían estado exentos desde 2018 tras varias acceder a contrapartidas.

“Brasil y Argentina han aplicado una devaluación masiva de sus monedas, lo cual no es bueno para nuestros agricultores”, dijo el presidente estadounidense para anunciar esa decisión.

Bolsonaro respondió que haría uso del “canal abierto” que mantiene con Trump para discutir la decisión de Estados Unidos de retomar los aranceles cobrados sobre la importación de acero y aluminio brasileños.

Por su parte, su Ejecutivo indicó que “trabajará para defender el interés comercial brasileño y garantizar la fluidez del comercio con los Estados Unidos con el fin de ampliar el intercambio comercial y profundizar la relación bilateral, en beneficio de ambos países”.

La decisión sobre los aranceles fue el segundo revés de Trump a uno de sus principales aliados en Latinoamérica después de que Washington priorizase la entrada de Argentina a la de Brasil a la Organización para la Cooperación y el Desarrollo Económico (OCDE).

La decisión de Estados Unidos de dejar a Brasil en un segundo plano puede trastocar los planes del Gobierno de Bolsonaro, que esperaba ingresar “en dos o tres años” en el llamado “club de los países ricos”.

Bolsonaro visitó la Casa Blanca invitado por Trump en su primer viaje al extranjero como presidente brasileño el pasado mes de marzo, mostrando sintonía ideológica y objetivos comunes.

Los dos países, además, iniciaron negociaciones a finales de julio para lograr un acuerdo comercial.

Anuncios