Trump desdeña amenaza de Pionyang e ironiza sobre el regalo navideño

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, desdeñó este martes la advertencia del líder de Corea del norte, Kim Jong Un, de que Washington podría recibir un “regalo de Navidad“.

“Está bien. Vamos a descubrir cuál es la sorpresa y lidiaremos con ella con mucho éxito”, declaró.

“Quizás sea un buen regalo. Tal vez es un regalo donde me envía un hermoso jarrón, en lugar de una prueba de misiles”, ironizó Trump ante los periodistas en un evento en su complejo de Mar-A-Lago en Florida.

Corea del Norte impuso una fecha límite de fin de año con la advertencia de que Estados Unidos podría recibir un “regalo de Navidad” si no opta por formular una nueva propuesta en el diálogo sobre desnuclearización.

No obstante, Estados Unidos quiere que Corea del Norte renuncie a todo su arsenal nuclear antes de eliminar las sanciones.

Desde finales de noviembre, y posiblemente como respuesta a la advertencia de Pionyang, EE.UU. mantiene un importante despliegue de vigilancia aérea a raíz de que en las últimas semanas el régimen disparó dos proyectiles hacia el Mar de Japón (llamado Mar del Este en las dos Coreas) mediante un lanzacohetes de gran calibre y realizó dos pruebas con motores para misiles de largo alcance.

A su vez, Corea del Norte, que este fin de semana celebró un importante plenario en el que se debatieron “importantes medidas” políticas y “pasos militares” para reforzarse defensivamente, ha dicho que EE.UU. tiene hasta fin de año para plantear la nueva oferta.

Las negociaciones bilaterales no han avanzado desde la fracasada cumbre de febrero en Hanói, donde Washington consideró insuficiente la oferta de Pionyang referente al desmantelamiento de sus activos nucleares y se negó a levantar sanciones económicas.

Desde entonces el régimen de Kim Jong-un ha realizado repetidas pruebas de armas y endurecido su retórica con respecto a la Casa Blanca.

“Todo el mundo tiene sorpresas para mí, pero vamos a ver qué sucede. Las manejo a medida que avanzan”, indicó el presidente en sus respuestas.

