Trump dará 18.000 refugios en próximos 12 meses, la cifra más baja en décadas

Por EFE jueves 26 de septiembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El Gobierno de Donald Trump anunció este jueves que recibirá 18.000 refugiados en los próximos 12 meses, la cifra más baja en décadas, como parte de una estrategia global para atender la crisis migratoria que incluye los acuerdos con los países del Triángulo Norte de Centroamérica.

El “techo de refugiados” impuesto para el año fiscal 2020 (que va de octubre de 2019 a septiembre 2020) supone una baja considerable respecto al cupo de admisión de 30.000 personas del año fiscal 2019 y frente a los 45.000 refugios otorgados en el periodo anterior.

Para justificar su decisión, el Departamento de Estado de EE.UU. aseguró en un comunicado que en el “centro de la política exterior de la Administración Trump está el compromiso de tomar decisiones basadas en la realidad, no en los deseos, y de impulsar resultados óptimos basados en hechos concretos”.

EE.UU. afirmó que está avanzando en “atacar los problemas en la fuente”, donde se originan, y que, por eso, “está trabajando duro para resolver los conflictos en Siria y Afganistán, fortalecer las economías y los Gobiernos de los países de Centroamérica y fortalecer el Gobierno legítimo de Venezuela contra la tiranía de (Nicolás) Maduro”.

Además, el Departamento de Estados aludió a las “cargas” que pesan sobre el sistema de migración de Estados Unidos” y apuntó la importancia de “dar prioridad a los casos de protección humanitaria” de quienes ya se encuentran en el país.

Como parte de su argumento, el Gobierno estadounidense se refirió igualmente a la “crisis humanitaria y de seguridad” a lo largo de la frontera con México, al señalar que “ya impone una carga extraordinaria al sistema de inmigración” del país.

Y, en ese contexto, consideró “muy importantes” los acuerdos diplomáticos “para abordar los problemas de inmigración ilegal y de seguridad fronteriza” que ha alcanzado con Guatemala, El Salvador y Honduras, países que conforman el Triángulo Norte de Centroamérica y de donde proceden la mayor parte de los inmigrantes indocumentados que intentan ingresar a territorio estadounidense.

Honduras firmó este miércoles un pacto migratorio con Washington, después de que El Salvador hiciera lo propio el pasado 20 de septiembre, y Guatemala, el 26 de julio, aunque este documento todavía no se ha aplicado.

Los pactos permitirán que Washington reoriente los recursos destinados a los casos de asilo, que ahora involucran “a más de un millón de personas”, defendió el Departamento de Estado.

Justo a estos países, cuyos acuerdos incluyen el fortalecimiento de sus sistemas de asilo, Trump ordenó cortar en marzo pasado todo tipo de asistencia luego de que los criticara por “no hacer nada” por los estadounidenses y permitir la formación de caravanas de migrantes con destino a su país.

La Administración se ha opuesto asimismo a otorgar el Estatus de Protección Temporal (TPS, en inglés) a los venezolanos en EE.UU., un permiso que les permitiría trabajar y vivir legalmente en el país.

“La propuesta de admisión de refugiados de este año tiene asignaciones específicas para personas perseguidas por sus creencias religiosas, iraquíes cuya asistencia a los Estados Unidos los ha puesto en peligro y refugiados legítimos de los países del Triángulo del Norte”, complementó el documento del Departamento de Estado.

Bajo la nueva disposición, se reservarán 5.000 cupos para quienes hayan sido perseguidos o tengan temor fundado por motivos religiosos; 4.000 para los iraquíes que han apoyado a Estados Unidos; 1.500 para los ciudadanos del Triángulo Norte y 7.500 para los que no entren en esta clasificación, detalló en una conferencia telefónica un funcionario de la Administración.

Durante la jornada se conoció asimismo una orden ejecutiva de Trump, en la que anuncia que los refugiados serán reubicados en las zonas donde tanto el Gobierno estatal como el local hayan dado su consentimiento para recibirlos.

