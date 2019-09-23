Trump asegura que no tiene intención de reunirse con el presidente iraní en Asamblea ONU

Por EFE domingo 22 de septiembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, aseguró este domingo que no tiene intención de reunirse con el mandatario iraní, Hasán Rohaní, durante la celebración de la Asamblea General de la ONU, después de la polémica generada por el ataque a una petrolera saudí la semana pasada, que Riad atribuye a Teherán.

“Nada está descartado, pero no tengo intención de reunirme con Irán”, dijo Trump en declaraciones a los periodistas en la Casa Blanca antes de partir hacia los estados de Texas y Ohio, donde tiene dos eventos previos a su llegada a Nueva York para la reunión de líderes mundiales.

Trump había insinuado en las últimas semanas que le gustaría encontrarse con Rohaní para tratar de desencallar la convulsa situación entre ambos países y se planteó incluso relajar las sanciones a Teherán, pero los ataques de la semana pasada a dos refinerías saudíes cambiaron radicalmente el guión: la Casa Blanca aumentó sus restricciones a Irán y anunció el envío de tropas a Arabia Saudí.

En medio de esta situación, Trump despidió a su asesor de seguridad nacional, John Bolton, en parte porque se oponía a su empeño en lograr una reunión en Nueva York con el líder iraní.

Aunque Rohaní se había negado a reunirse con él antes incluso de los ataques en el Golfo, Trump soñaba con copar las portadas con una foto histórica como la que protagonizó el año pasado con el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, y reivindicar de nuevo ante el mundo la imagen de negociador infalible que tiene de sí mismo.

La celebración de la Asamblea General llega tras la decisión de Trump de golpear con sanciones el banco central iraní, en un intento por asfixiar económicamente a Irán, además de aprobar el envío de tropas a Arabia Saudí y Emiratos Árabes Unidos en respuesta al reciente ataque contra refinerías saudíes.

El Gobierno estadounidense acusó al banco central iraní de haber financiado desde 2016 con miles de millones de dólares a la Guardia Revolucionaria, a la Fuerza al Quds y al grupo chií libanés Hizbulá, todos ellos considerados grupos terroristas por Washington.

Las opciones que propone el Pentágono no incluyen ataques a gran escala y se centran más bien en operaciones clandestinas con objetivos como los lugares desde los que Irán lanza sus drones y misiles de crucero, además de donde almacena sus armas.

Por su parte, las autoridades iraníes han declarado que tampoco quieren una guerra, pero aseguraron que responderán con todos los medios a su alcance en caso de una ataque.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar