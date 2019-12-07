Trump aplaza la designación de carteles como terroristas a petición de México

Por EFE viernes 6 de diciembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, anunció este viernes que aplaza la designación de los carteles mexicanos como organizaciones terroristas a petición de su homólogo Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

“Todo el trabajo necesario para declarar organizaciones terroristas a los carteles mexicanos está completo. Legalmente estamos listos para hacerlo”, anunció Trump a través de Twitter.

“Sin embargo -añadió-, a petición de un hombre que me gusta y respeto, y que ha trabajado tan bien con nosotros, el presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aplazamos temporalmente esa designación”.

Trump anunció la semana pasada en una entrevista radiofónica su intención de designar a los carteles mexicanos como organizaciones terroristas extranjeras y en los últimos días había discusiones en la Casa Blanca sobre cómo proceder.

Ese anuncio llegó días después de la matanza de nueve miembros de la familia mormona mexicoestadounidense LeBaron por parte de carteles en el estado de Sonora, un crimen con mucha repercusión en ambos países.

Este jueves, el fiscal general de EE.UU., William Barr, estuvo en México y mantuvo un encuentro con López Obrador en el que hablaron de la protección de los ciudadanos de ambos países de las organizaciones criminales trasnacionales.

Barr, asimismo, agradeció a México el arresto de sospechosos de la matanza. No aclararon, no obstante, si abordaron la designación de los carteles como terroristas, algo a lo que México se opone.

López Obrador insistió este viernes en que no aceptará la presencia de fuerzas extranjeras en territorio mexicano “con propósitos militares”, aunque reiteró su disposición a cooperar con EE.UU. en materia de seguridad.

Estados Unidos tiene una larga lista de organizaciones designadas como terroristas, en su mayoría de tendencia islamista, marxista o separatista.

Entre estas organizaciones se encuentran la palestina Hamás y la libanesa Hezbollah, la guerrilla colombiana Ejército de Liberación Nacional (ELN), los iraníes Cuerpos de la Guardia Revolucionaria Islámica y el grupo yihadista Estado Islámico (EI).

