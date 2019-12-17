Trump afirma que juicio político es “declaración de guerra a la democracia”

Por EFE martes 17 de diciembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El mandatario estadounidense, Donald Trump, aseguró este martes que el juicio político en su contra es “una declaración de guerra a la democracia” del país y exigió el “cese inmediato” de lo que calificó como una “fantasía”, en una dura carta a la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi

“Al proceder con su inválido juicio político, está violando sus juramentos ante el cargo, quebrando su respeto a la Constitución y supone una declaración de guerra a la democracia estadounidense”, indicó Trump en la misiva dirigida a Pelosi, un día antes de que la Cámara de Representantes someta a voto los cargos de “obstrucción al Congreso” y “abuso de poder” en su contra.

Anuncios