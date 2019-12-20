Trudeau quiere que Trump fuerce a China a liberar a dos canadienses detenidos

Por EFE jueves 19 de diciembre, 2019
Justin Trudeau, primer ministro canadiense

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Toronto (Canadá).- El primer ministro canadiense, Justin Trudeau, solicitó a Estados Unidos que no firme el acuerdo comercial que está negociando con China hasta que las autoridades chinas no liberen a dos canadienses que mantiene detenidos.

Trudeau reveló la solicitud de Canadá durante una entrevista emitida hoy por la televisión canadiense francófona TVA.

Según Trudeau, Canadá quiere que la Administración estadounidense utilice las negociaciones para conseguir la libertad del exdiplomático Michael Spavor y el empresario Michael Kovrig.

Los dos fueron detenidos por las autoridades chinas en diciembre de 2018, pocos días después de que Canadá arrestara, a petición de Estados Unidos, a Meng Wanzhou, la directora financiera del gigante chino de las telecomunicaciones Huawei.

Aunque China no ha relacionado las detenciones de Spavor y Kovrig con el arresto de Meng, extraoficialmente las autoridades canadienses las consideran represalias por la situación de la hija del fundador de Huawei.

Las detenciones han causado la crisis diplomática más grave de las últimas décadas entre Canadá y China.

Canadá, que ha calificado la detención de Spavor y Kovrig como arbitraria, ha montado una campaña internacional para obtener el apoyo de otros países frente a China.

Estados Unidos ha solicitado la extradición de Meng a quien acusa de fraude para violar las sanciones comerciales que Washington ha impuesto a Irán.

Huawei niega las acusaciones estadounidenses y las autoridades chinas han demandado a Ottawa la inmediata liberación de Meng. Según Pekín, Canadá está violando los derechos humanos de su ciudadana.

China también ha tomado represalias comerciales contra Canadá, limitando las importaciones de productos agroalimentarios procedentes del país norteamericano.

Por su parte, el Gobierno canadiense ha declarado que no ha intervenido en la detención de Meng y que su caso está siguiendo su curso en el sistema judicial del país.

Mientras los tribunales canadienses están procesando la petición de extradición de Estados Unidos, Meng se encuentra en libertad bajo fianza y viviendo en una de las dos mansiones que posee en la ciudad de Vancouver.

La situación de Meng contrasta con la de Spavor y Kovrig que solo pueden ser visitados una vez al mes por el personal consular canadiense en China.

A principios de diciembre, las autoridades chinas informaron que los casos de Spavor y Kovrig están ahora en manos de los fiscales que están revisándolos.

