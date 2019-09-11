Tribunal Supremo de EEUU da luz verde a Trump para denegar el asilo a indocumentados

Por EFE miércoles 11 de septiembre, 2019
Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- El Tribunal Supremo de Estados Unidos dio este miércoles luz verde de forma temporal al Gobierno del presidente, Donald Trump, para denegar el asilo a inmigrantes indocumentados, en su mayoría centroamericanos, que hayan pasado por México u otros países sin haber solicitado allí esta protección.

El alto tribunal, que informó de esta decisión en su página web, suspendió el fallo de una corte de menor instancia que había bloqueado esa medida en algunos estados fronterizos con México.

