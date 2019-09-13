Tribunal rechaza habeas corpus a favor del payaso Kanqui y ratifica prisión

Por EFE viernes 13 de septiembre, 2019
Kelvin Francisco Núñez Morel, conocido como el payaso Kanqui.

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO- La Segunda Sala Penal de la Corte de Apelación de Santiago rechazó este viernes un recurso de habeas corpus presentado por la defensa de Kelvin Francisco Núñez Morel, conocido con el payaso Kanqui, acusado de abusos sexuales contra varios menores de edad, y ratificó su prisión preventiva.

Los abogados del imputado pretendían la revisión del caso con la intención de que a su defendido le variarán la medida de coerción, consistente en prisión preventiva.

El juez José Saúl Taveras Canaán, presidente de la Segunda Sala Penal de la Corte de Apelación de Santiago, explicó en la audiencia de este viernes que el Código Penal dominicano estable que si la prisión preventiva es revisable, como sucede en este caso, “no procede el habeas corpus” por lo que “hemos decidido confirmar la prisión contra Kelvin Francisco Núñez Morel”.

Hasta su detención, Núñez Morel conducía el programa de televisión semanal Kanquimanía, que en varios ocasiones obtuvo premio como el mejor de corte infantil en el país, y varias de las presuntas víctimas aseguran que los hechos ocurrieron cuando formaban parte de dicho programa.

Kanqui fue detenido el 8 de abril en el Aeropuerto Internacional del Cibao, en Santiago, a su llegada al país procedente de Estados Unidos, un día después de que un juez de esa provincia emitiera una orden de arresto en su contra tras recibir denuncias de supuestos casos de violación y abusos sexuales cometidos por el payaso contra varios menores.

Al día siguiente Teleuniverso, cadena de televisión que difundía ese programa infantil, emitió un comunicado en el que informaba de la suspensión del contrato con Kanqui.

