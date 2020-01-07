Totalidad del sistema educativo en Puerto Rico no abre sus puertas por sismo

Por EFE martes 7 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan.- La totalidad del sistema educativo de Puerto Rico no abrió este martes sus puertas debido al terremoto de magnitud 6,4 que sacudió la isla dejando daños materiales en estructuras que incluyeron derrumbes de viviendas, un apagón total y la muerte de una persona.

La gobernadora de Puerto Rico, Wanda Vázquez, ya había anunciado el lunes que debido al sismo que se registró ese día las clases en el sistema público se retomarían tras las vacaciones navideñas el próximo día 13, pero el nuevo terremoto de hoy provocó que se sumara todo el sistema universitario.

El presidente de la Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico, Manuel Fernós, anunció que las clases que comenzaban hoy han sido suspendidas por el terremoto, aunque las labores administrativas continuarán según fueron programadas.

Fernós detalló que aquellos empleados que tengan alguna dificultad para llegar a sus puestos de trabajo deberían de comunicarse con sus supervisores.

“Los miembros de nuestra comunidad universitaria deberán estar atentos a los medios de comunicación oficiales de la Universidad, a nuestras redes sociales en Twitter e Instagram bajo @interpuertorico y en Facebook en Inter OCS, así como a los medios noticiosos para información actualizada”, indicó.

La Universidad Politécnica de Puerto Rico hizo público que la actividad quedaba suspendida hoy para retomar la actividad mañana, siempre que sea posible.

La Universidad del Sagrado Corazón también se vio obligada a retrasar el comienzo de las clases a causa del temblor debido a la falta de energía eléctrica.

La Universidad Albizu, en sus campus de San Juan y Mayagüez, tampoco abrirán sus puertas por la falta de energía eléctrica.

La Universidad de Puerto Rico, la pública y más importante de la isla, el lunes anunció que retrasaba la reapertura.

Un temblor de magnitud 6,4 sacudió este martes, de nuevo, el sur de Puerto Rico, después de que este lunes se registrase otro movimiento telúrico de 5,8, según informó la Red Sísmica de Puerto Rico (RSPR).

El sismo de hoy tuvo lugar las 4.24 hora local (8.24 GMT) y con una profundidad de 1 kilómetro, detalló la RSPR en su página web. EFE News

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar