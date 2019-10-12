Tormenta subtropical Melissa se aleja de EE.UU. y tiende a degradarse

Por EFE sábado 12 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami (EE.UU.).- La tormenta subtropical Melissa, que se formó el viernes en el Atlántico al sureste de Nueva Inglaterra (EE.UU.), continúa alejándose de Estados Unidos hacia el este-noreste y se espera que baje la fuerza de sus vientos en las próximas horas hasta convertirse en depresión tropical.

A las 11.00 de este sábado (15.00 GMT), Melissa fue localizado por el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, con sede en Miami) aproximadamente 265 millas (430 km) al sureste de Nantucket, Massachusetts (EE.UU.).

Con una velocidad de traslación de cerca de 10 millas por hora (17 km/h), la tormenta continuará alejándose de las costas del Atlántico medio y de Nueva Inglaterra, indica el boletín del NHC.

Los vientos máximos sostenidos de este organismo son de cerca de 50 mph (85 km/h), aunque con ráfagas más altas.

Hoy se espera un debilitamiento lento, con un índice de debilitamiento más rápido por la noche. Se pronostica que Melissa se convertirá en un remanente postropical bajo el domingo.

La temporada de huracanes en la cuenca atlántica va del 1 de junio al 30 de noviembre y en lo que va de corrido se han registrado las tormentas Andrea, Chantal, Erin, Fernand, Gabrielle, Imelda, Karen y ahora Melissa.

Llegaron a ser huracanes Barry, Humberto, Jerry y Dorian, este último el más poderoso de la actual temporada y que dejó un saldo de 60 víctimas mortales y 1.208 desaparecidos en Bahamas en septiembre.

Según la Administración Nacional de Océanos y Atmósfera de Estados Unidos (NOAA), para la temporada 2019 se prevén de 10 a 17 tormentas tropicales con nombre, es decir con vientos superiores a 39 millas por hora o más (63 km/h), y de ellas de cinco a nueve huracanes, con vientos de 74 millas por hora o más (120 km/h),

Se trata de una temporada con un 45 % de probabilidades de una actividad “por encima de lo normal”, que es de 12 tormentas con nombre, de las cuales seis se convierten en huracanes, incluidos tres importantes.

