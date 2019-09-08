Tom Hanks: el rodaje de “A Good Day in the Neighborhood” fue un “infierno”

Si hay algo en el que casi todo el mundo coincide sobre Tom Hanks es que encarna a la perfección esos personajes bonachones, pequeños héroes cotidianos con los que uno se puede cruzar cada día en la calle sin saber quiénes son.

Por eso interpretar a Fred Rogers, el presentador de televisión infantil que durante décadas personificó la bondad, casi santidad, en una sociedad cada vez más agresiva con su vecino, parecería algo hecho a la medida para Hanks.

Así que cuando Hanks declara, aunque sea en broma, que el rodaje de “A Good Day in the Neighborhood” “fue un infierno” y lo dice en varias ocasiones durante una rueda de prensa, lo único que puede provocar es la risa abierta de sus compañeros de equipo.

Precisamente lo que pasó este domingo, durante la rueda de prensa privada que Hanks y el resto del equipo de producción ofrecieron en Toronto, un día después del estreno mundial de la película en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Toronto (TIFF).

El filme, que está siendo presentado como uno de los posibles firmes candidatos a los Óscar de este año, se centra en la relación entre el misterioso icono de la televisión infantil estadounidense, Fred Rogers (Hanks), y un periodista de la revista “Esquire”, Lloyd Vogel, interpretado por “The Americans” Matthew Rhys.

En el inicio de la película, Rogers (Hanks), tiene que efectuar una complicada coreografía cantando, quitándose la chaqueta, colocando un suéter, descalzándose y atándose unas zapatillas mientras mira atentamente a la cámara todo a la vez.

Hanks reconoció que fue una escena difícil que necesitó numerosas tomas hasta que acertó a hacerlo de forma correcta.

“22 exactamente”, puntualizó la directora del filme, Marielle Heller (“The Diary of a Teenage Girl”, 2015), ante las risas de Hanks y el resto del equipo de producción.

Pero la risa de Hanks se tornó en sorpresa cuando inmediatamente Heller reveló que había hecho el trabajo de Hanks mucho más difícil de lo necesario porque Rogers, en el programa de televisión original, para facilitar la coreografía, tenía las zapatillas prácticamente anudadas, lo que no ocurrió en “A Good Day in the Neighborhood”.

Al enterarse del “descuido” de Heller, Hanks exclamó con una indignación pretendida: “¡El rodaje fue una pesadilla!”.

A preguntas de Efe, Hanks reconoció que nunca le gustó el programa de Fred Rogers en la televisión.

“Para mi era un programa en blanco y negro en un canal que nunca sintonizábamos”, admitió Hanks para quien el hecho de que, por ejemplo, los muñecos que manejaba Rogers no moviesen la boca cuando hablaban les restaba credibilidad.

“Después de ver un millón de horas de cintas de él, me he dado cuenta que no era para mi. Ya estaba formado por el mundo en ese momento y no tenía preguntas para él”, explicó.

Pero Hanks también reconoció que muchos años después, cuando ya era un adulto y alguien le condujo a un clip que hay en internet de Rogers charlando con un niño en una silla de ruedas, le cambio la perspectiva.

“Fred le dice a Jeff: ‘¿Hay días en los que estás triste?’. Y Jeff responde: ‘Claro señor Rogers, algunos días me siento triste. ¡Pero no hoy!'”, relató Hanks imitando la voz de Rogers.

“Y dices, ‘¡Jesús’! Esa es una de las razones por la que estoy en esta película”, concluyó.