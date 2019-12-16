Tom Cruise vuelve como Maverick 34 años después en nuevo tráiler de “Top Gun”

Por EFE lunes 16 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Miami.- El actor estadounidense Tom Cruise publicó este lunes en sus redes sociales el adelanto más completo hasta la fecha de lo que será su próxima película, “Top Gun: Maverick”.

En el tráiler, Cruise retorna a su personaje de Maverick Mitchell, quien regresa a la escuela de aviación donde se le vio por última vez hace 34 años para entrenar a una nueva camada de cadetes pilotos de la Armada estadounidense.

Esta es la primera vez que se puede ver al veterano actor y productor nuevamente a bordo de los aviones caza, que supuestamente ha piloteado desde entonces y en los que se ha convertido en una leyenda dentro de las fuerzas armadas.

“Nunca pensé que me invitarían a regresar”, dice Maverick en el video, en referencia a las escapadas que hacía su personaje en la cinta que le dio la fama mundial en 1986.

Con una clara intención de conectar con la onda de nostalgia por la década de años los 80, que exhiben hoy en día adolescentes y jóvenes adultos, el tráiler retoma las secuencias de vuelo y acrobacias de Maverick, si se quiere con más intensidad.

Lass imágenes son acompañadas por la voz en off del actor Charles Parnell: “Su instructor es uno de los mejores pilotos que este programa ha producido. Sus hazañas son legendarias. Lo que tiene que enseñarles puede significar, en muchos casos, la diferencia entre la vida y la muerte”.

También se puede ver a Cruise manejando su motocicleta en el desierto, un hábito que le conocimos al Maverick joven.

El corto video también trae novedades: Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro y Jennifer Connelly, los nuevos actores de la saga, aparecen brevemente, algunos de ellos como los estudiantes del capitán Mitchell.

Paramount Pictures ha fijado el 26 de junio de 2020 como la fecha del estreno de “Top Gun: Maverick”, coincidiendo con el comienzo de una de las temporadas vacacionales más intensas de Estados Unidos, la semana antes del 4 de julio, el Día de Independencia.

