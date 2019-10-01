Tom Cruise busca localizaciones en Ucrania para un proyecto cinematográfico

Por EFE martes 1 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Kiev.- El actor estadounidense Tom Cruise busca localizaciones en Ucrania para el rodaje de un nuevo proyecto cinematográfico, según transmitió al presidente ucraniano, Vladímir Zelenski, en un encuentro celebrado en la capital del país, informó hoy la Oficina de la Presidencia.


El actor, director y productor de cine llegó a Kiev por invitación de Zelenski, quien le recibió anoche en su oficina, de acuerdo con un comunicado del Gobierno ucraniano.

Durante la reunión, Cruise le dijo al nuevo mandatario de Ucrania que “estaba interesado en localizaciones ucranianas para el rodaje de uno de sus nuevos proyectos cinematográficos”.

Zelenski por su parte le relató al actor su “propia experiencia” en el cine. El presidente de Ucrania, de 41 años, forjó su popularidad como actor en la serie de televisión “El siervo del pueblo”, en la que interpretaba a un profesor de Historia que llega a la Presidencia de Ucrania.

Según su oficina, el líder ucraniano informó a Tom Cruise de la aprobación reciente de una ley de compensación para los cineastas extranjeros que ruedan en Ucrania, que tiene como fin promover el desarrollo activo de la industria cinematográfica y dar un impulso a la coproducción internacional.

Zelenski se mostró convencido ante el famoso actor estadounidense de que esta ley “hará que Ucrania sea atractiva para la inversión de poderosos cineastas”.

