Tímidas protestas en Haití para que EE.UU. retire su apoyo a presidente Moise

Por EFE viernes 29 de noviembre, 2019
Jovenel Moise, presidente Haití

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Puerto Príncipe.- Decenas de personas respondieron este viernes al llamado de grupos y partidos opositores y se reunieron frente a la Embajada de Estados Unidos en Puerto Príncipe para pedirle a Donald Trump que retire su apoyo al presidente haitiano, Jovenel Moise.

En un acto pacífico, los manifestantes cantaron consignas contra Moise y dijeron que el mandatario solo sigue en el poder gracias al apoyo de la comunidad internacional en general y de la Administración del presidente Trump en particular.

En las últimas dos semanas, los movimientos de movilización de la oposición en Haití han disminuido significativamente en intensidad en comparación a los meses de septiembre y octubre, cuando se registraron manifestaciones multitudinarias en Puerto Príncipe y otras ciudades, paralizando toda actividad.

Algunos miembros de la oposición admiten este hecho y explican que en cualquier movimiento de protesta hay momentos de calma, especialmente después de dos meses de movilización.

Después de dos meses de parálisis total, casi todas las actividades se han reanudado en la capital.

Las instituciones bancarias, el transporte público, el comercio y la administración pública y privada han vuelto a funcionar, pero la gran excepción son las escuelas, que siguen cerradas desde el 16 de septiembre.

El Ministerio de Educación se ha reunido varias veces para discutir la posibilidad de reabrir las clases y, actualmente se están considerando dos posibilidades: reabrir las clases el 2 de diciembre o en enero de 2020.

En varias ocasiones, el presidente Moise ha pedido conversar con la oposición, pero los opositores rechazan cualquier posibilidad de diálogo.

Las embajadas, incluida la de los Estados Unidos, han pedido en repetidas ocasiones a los diferentes agentes de la sociedad haitiana que entablen un diálogo.

Desde marzo de 2019, con la destitución del primer ministro Jean Henry Céant en una moción de censura, Haití no ha tenido un Gobierno y se aplazaron las elecciones para la renovación de un tercio del Senado, previstas para octubre pasado.

El movimiento de movilización que sacudió severamente al país comenzó el 16 de septiembre de 2019 con la escasez de combustible en el contexto de una sociedad marcada por la desigualdad social, la corrupción y la inseguridad.

A pesar de la aparente calma y la ausencia de movimientos de protesta intensa, la crisis sigue sin resolverse y los movimientos de movilización pueden reanudarse en cualquier momento, ya que los problemas estructurales siguen sin resolverse.

