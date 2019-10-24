Tiger Woods es líder en Chiba, a 6 golpes Sergio García y a 9 Rafa Cabrera

Por EFE jueves 24 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO,Redacción deportes.- El estadounidense Tiger Woods terminó líder en la primera ronda del Torneo de Chiba, disputado en el Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club de Japón, del Circuito PGA, junto a su compatriota Gary Woodland, con una tarjeta de 64 golpes (6 bajo par), a pesar de haber iniciado con el golpe de salida al agua.

El 81 veces ganador del PGA Tour, que inició en el hoyo 10, no tuvo un buen comienzo pues además de caer en el lago, Woods acumuló tres bogeys en los primeros hoyos. Sin embargo, el número diez del mundo se recuperó y firmó nueve birdies en los últimos 14 hoyos.

Tiger Woods, que fue número uno mundial durante 683 semanas, y ha conquistado 15 ‘Grandes’, vuelve a tener el inicio de torneo deseado después de no lograr superar el corte en la mitad de sus últimas seis apariciones, siendo el PGA Championship el 19 de mayo pasado el último trofeo ganado por el golfista de 43 años.

Por su parte, los españoles Sergio García y Rafa Cabrera firmaron un primer recorrido con 70 (par) y 73 golpes (+3), respectivamente. Sergio finalizó en la compartida vigésima quinta posición, con cuatro birdies; mientras que el canario terminó en el lugar 58 de la tabla, con dos birdies y cinco bogeys.

