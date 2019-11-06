Tiburones y reptiles cubanos entran en lista de especies protegidas

Por EFE martes 5 de noviembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, La Habana.- Un grupo de animales, entre ellos dos tipos de tiburones makos y varios lagartos endémicos cubanos, fueron incluidos en la lista protegida por la Convención sobre el Comercio Internacional de Especies Amenazadas de la Fauna y Flora Silvestres (CITES), informan este martes medios oficiales de la isla.

El listado actualizado entrará en vigor el próximo 26 de noviembre y muchas de las especies autóctonas de nueva entrada ya estaban protegidas por resoluciones del Ministerio cubano de Ciencia, Tecnología y Medio Ambiente que vetaban su comercio.

Los dos escualos incluidos son los conocidos como marrajo común o de aleta corta (isurus oxyrinchus) y el marrajo de aleta larga (isurus paucus), cuyas poblaciones en los mares templados y tropicales están actualmente en peligro por la sobrepesca y necesitan al menos una década para recuperarse, según científicos.

De igual forma serán preservadas unas quince variedades endémicas de lagartijas o gecos (sphaerodactylus), nueve de camaleones y varios lagartos como el “chipojo” (anolis equestris), precisó uno de los representantes de la CITES en Cuba, José Alberto Álvarez.

Álvarez explicó a la estatal Agencia Cubana de Noticias que las inclusiones forman parte de los acuerdos suscritos en la XVIII Cumbre de la CITES, celebrada el pasado agosto en Ginebra, Suiza.

El funcionario indicó además que aunque el cedro americano (cedrela odorata) y el resto de las variedades del género serán protegidos por la CITES, la puesta en marcha de esta veda se pospone hasta el 28 de agosto de 2020, plazo en el que se deberán garantizar las medidas para el control del comercio de esta madera preciosa.

Cuba forma parte de la Convención sobre el Comercio Internacional de Especies Amenazadas de la Fauna y Flora Silvestres desde 1990.

Entre los animales que la isla mantiene bajo control, destacan la tortuga marina, el cocodrilo, el manatí, la iguana cubana y el majá de santamaría.

También la cotorra, el catey, el gavilán, el sijú, la palma corcho, el guayacán, las orquídeas, los cactus, las zamias y los delfines.

CITES protege a unas 36.000 especies animales y vegetales del mundo, de las que unas 900 se encuentran en el apéndice 1, aquel que prohíbe totalmente su comercio.

Anuncios