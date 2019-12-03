“The Irishman” es la mejor película del año para la National Board of Review

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Nueva York.- La National Board of Review nombró la nueva cinta de Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”, como la mejor película del año y a Quentin Tarantino como el mejor director de cine por “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”.

La organización con base en Nueva York, fundada en 1909 y que tiene el objetivo de promocionar el séptimo arte, reconoce de esta forma el trabajo de estos dos veteranos del cine, a la vez que destaca la interpretación de Adam Sandler y Renée Zellweger. En el caso de Sandler, la National Board of Reviews considera excepcional el trabajo realizado en la cinta “Uncut Gems”, un largometraje de comedia dramática que cuenta las aventuras de un carismático experto en joyas. De Zellweger, por su parte, celebran su interpretación en la película biográfica “Judy”, que plasma los últimos años de la estrella del cine Judy Garland, plagados de dificultades económicas, soledad y problemas con el alcohol. La organización también premió a Scorsese con el “Icon Award” junto con dos de los actores protagonistas de “The Irishman”, Robert De Niro y Al Pacino. Mientras, el reconocimiento a mejor actor de reparto fue para Brad Pitt por su papel en “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, y el galardón a mejor actriz de reparto fue para Kathy Bates por su trabajo en “Richard Jewell”, película que narra la historia del guarda de seguridad que salva a miles de personas de una bomba en las Olimpiadas de 1996. “Uncut Gems” también fue reconocida por el mejor guion original y la coreana “Parasite”, de Bong Joon-ho, como la mejor película extranjera. Por otra parte, los premios “Libertad de Expresión” de la institución fueron para el documental “For Sama”, que ofrece la perspectiva de una mujer sobre sufrimiento causado por la guerra de Siria, y “Just Mercy”, largometraje sobre la vida de un abogado afroamericano que dedica su carrera a liberar a personas injustamente encarceladas.