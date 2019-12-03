The Chemical Brothers y Thom Yorke encabezarán festival Ceremonia de México

Por EFE martes 3 de diciembre, 2019
Thom Yorke y The Chemical Brothers

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- El cartel del festival Ceremonia, que tendrá lugar por primera vez en Ciudad de México tras varias ediciones en Toluca, está encabezado por The Chemical Brothers y Thom Yorke, informó la organización este martes en la capital mexicana.

El dúo británico The Chemical Brothers, uno de los proyectos electrónicos más importantes del siglo XXI, y Thom Yorke, el legendario cantante de Radiohead, estarán acompañados por otros artistas de reconocimiento internacional como la británica FKA Twigs, la banda francesa L’Imperatrice, el español Rels B y la chilena Paloma Mami.

La octava edición del Ceremonia es especial para la organización porque tendrá lugar el 25 de abril de 2020 en el Campo Marte de Ciudad de México después de siete años en el Foro Pegaso de Toluca, por donde pasaron artistas de la talla de Massive Attack, Aphex Twin, Snoop Dog, Nicolas Jaar y Tyler the Creator.

Además, ya se ha convertido en tradición la existencia del escenario TRAICIÓN, “un espacio para talento y fiesta queer que promueve la diversidad y el respeto”, explicaron los organizadores.

Para esta edición, el festival se alía con la Secretaría de Turismo de Ciudad de México “para posicionarla como una ciudad abierta, diversa, multicultural y emocionante”, a la vez que colabora con la Organización de las Naciones Unidas (ONU) mediante #CeremoniaSocial para colaborar con diversas causas sociales.

Ceremonia se convierte en el segundo festival en el mundo en sumarse de manera oficial a la campaña de acción de los 17 Objetivos de Desarrollo Sostenible de la ONU.

También se sumarán al festival organizaciones como Contaminantes Anonymous, Museo Memoria y Tolerancia, Greenpeace, Impulse y El Día Después.

Además, en esta edición Ceremonia contará con sus ya tradicionales colaboraciones de moda con diseñadores como Sánchez Kane, Colmillo, Kids from Immigrants, y con el artista visual nacido en Serbia e instalado en Barcelona Andrei Warren, quien creó el video 3D del cartel del festival en su edición de 2020.

Las entradas estarán a la venta a partir del próximo 6 de diciembre.

