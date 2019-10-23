Tesla perdió 907 millones de dólares en los nueve primeros meses de 2019

Por EFE miércoles 23 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Washington.- Tesla tuvo unas pérdidas netas de 907 millones de dólares en los nueve primeros meses de 2019, un 28,7 % menos que en 2018, tras ganar 150 millones de dólares en el tercer trimestre del año, informó este miércoles el fabricante de vehículos eléctricos de lujo.

El resultado bruto de explotación en los nueve primeros meses de 2019 fue de 1.219 millones de dólares, un 91 % más que hace un año.

Tesla señaló que sus ingresos aumentaron a 17.194 millones de dólares desde enero hasta finales de septiembre, un 20,7 % más que hace un año. De esta cifra, 13.809 millones de dólares proceden de la venta de automóviles, lo que supone un aumento del 19,4 %.

Además, Tesla ingresó 644 millones de dólares por el “leasing” de sus vehículos, 1.095 millones de dólares por la venta de productos de generación y almacenamiento de energía y 1.646 millones de servicios y otros conceptos.

Los costes de la compañía ascendieron a 14.516 millones de dólares en los nueve primeros meses, un 24,7 % de aumento.

En el tercer trimestre, los ingresos totales de Tesla cayeron un 7,6 % a 6.303 millones de dólares, mientras que el resultado bruto de explotación se situó en 876 millones de dólares, una caída del 7 %.

Tesla explicó que la finalización de su planta de producción en China, Gigafactory Shanghai, va por delante de lo programado y que “la producción de prueba” del Model Y, un todocaminos SUV compacto, también ha empezado antes de lo previsto inicialmente.

“Gigafactory Shanghai fue construida en 10 meses y está lista para la producción, al mismo tiempo que fue un 65 % menos caro producir nuestro sistema de producción de Model 3 en Estados Unidos”, afirmó la compañía en un comunicado.

El fabricante confirmó que la producción comercial del Model Y, que será su cuarto modelo en producción, empezará en el verano de 2020.

Otro apartado destacado en el tercer trimestre fue la producción de 96.000 vehículos y la entrega de 97.000 unidades, ambas cifras récord para Tesla.

En el tercer trimestre, Tesla produjo 16.318 unidades de Model S y Model X, lo que supone una reducción del 39 %, y 79.837 unidades de Model 3, un aumento del 50 %.

Las entregas durante el trimestre se repartieron: 17.483 de Model S y Model X y 79.703 de Model 3.

Anuncios