Tenue lluvia da respiro en zonas afectadas por incendios en sur de Australia

Por EFE domingo 5 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sídney (Australia).- Una tenue lluvia en las zonas afectadas por los incendios en el sureste de Australia dio el lunes un respiro a los bomberos y a las comunidades afectadas por los fuegos, antes de que las temperaturas vuelvan a rondar los 40 grados a finales de la semana.

La Oficina Meteorológica de Australia indicó que la jornada será dominada por la nubosidad y algunas lluvias en el sur del estado de Nueva Gales del Sur, la zona más afectada por los fuegos, así como en Victoria.

La jefa del Ejecutivo de Nueva Gales del Sur, Gadlys Berijiklian, informó que dos personas se encuentran desaparecidas tras un fin de semana en el que las llamas causaron un muerto y destruyeron al menos 60 casas, aunque se teme que la cifra sea de centenares.

En el estado de Victoria, donde hay cuatro desaparecidos, las autoridades intentan controlar los fuegos y evaluar los daños, mientras continúa el operativo para evacuar a parte de las 3.000 personas que quedaron cercadas en Mallacoota, en el extremo sureste de Australia.

El viernes se evacuó a más de un millar de personas por mar de Mallacoota, así como a algunas personas vulnerables por aire, una opción que hoy se ve obstaculizada por la baja visibilidad provocado por el humo, indicó la Comandancia del Aire en Twitter.

El humo también afecta a varias ciudades como Melbourne o Camberra, afectadas por la mala visibilidad y una pobre calidad del aire que han obligado a la capital australiana a cerrar las guarderías.

Los incendios forestales que arden desde septiembre en Australia han causado 23 muertos, la mayoría de ellos en los incendios de finales de año, y han destruido más de mil viviendas, medio millar de ellas en la última semana.

Los fuegos, considerados entre los peores del siglo en Australia, también han calcinado casi seis millones de hectáreas de terreno, lo que equivale a dos veces la superficie de Bélgica, 4,2 millones de las cuales pertenecen a Nueva Gales del Sur y más de 1 millón al colindante estado de Victoria.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar