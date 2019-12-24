Sustancia usada en envases plásticos puede causar cáncer, alerta la UNAM

Por EFE martes 24 de diciembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, México.- Investigadores de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) encontraron que la ingesta de bisfenol A, una sustancia presente en contenedores de plástico, podría afectar las funciones hormonales e incrementar el riesgo de desarrollar diabetes y cáncer.

Según un estudio realizado por la Facultad de Química de la UNAM, la correlación entre el consumo de este compuesto y padecimientos como obesidad y diabetes, se debe a que el bisfenol A es un disruptor del sistema endocrino.

Esto se relaciona con la alteración del sistema hormonal, lo que provoca cambios metabólicos como adelantar la menstruación en niñas y la posibilidad de generar diabetes y cáncer en el páncreas e hígado, indicó la UNAM este martes en un boletín.

Pese a ello, lamentó, esta sustancia es muy utilizada en el recubrimiento interno de los envases de alimentos, alertó Humberto Gómez Ruiz, responsable del Laboratorio de Química Analítica Ambiental, del departamento de Química analítica de la institución.

El bisfenol A es un producto industrial empleado para la fabricación de vidrios de policarbonato y resinas epóxicas, así que también se emite al ambiente por el desecho o mal manejo en las industrias que producen estos plásticos.

El objetivo de la investigación es lograr que los plásticos que se emplean en el envasado o conservación de alimentos no contengan esa sustancia y que su manejo industrial no genere residuos que terminen los cuerpos de agua.

El experto explicó que llevan más de cinco años analizando el bisfenol A y también todos los contaminantes que son potencialmente de riesgo para el ser humano.

Para encontrar la correlación entre el bisfenol A y el daño toxicológico, se consideró una población de 500 mujeres, con controles como edad, peso, salud y si habían sido madres.

En la orina del 5 % de ellas se detectó bisfenol A en valores altos, lo que sugiere que alrededor de 20 podrían desarrollar cáncer.

“Una estadística abierta proyectaría casi 1.000 casos en el país de mujeres en edad reproductiva”, agregó el científico, quien a través de este laboratorio se encarga de procesar y analizar los compuestos químicos ambientales, industriales y en los seres humanos.

“A nivel mundial existen investigaciones, pero con un número de muestras muy bajo; quizá ésta sea una de las primeras con una población relativamente alta, abordada con mujeres”, remarcó.

Finalmente, dijo que otro de los objetivos es contribuir con el bienestar de las personas ya que “nuestra responsabilidad como universitarios es con la sociedad”, remarcó.

