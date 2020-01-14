Suspenden ventas de cervecera brasileña investigada por riesgo a la salud

Por EFE martes 14 de enero, 2020

EL NUEVO DIARIO, RÍO JANEIRO.- El Gobierno brasileño ordenó este lunes la suspensión preventiva de la venta de todas las marcas comercializadas por Backer, una cervecera investigada por la contaminación de algunas de sus bebidas que al parecer provocaron la muerte de una persona y graves problemas de salud a otras nueve.

La intervención en la cervecera fue anunciada este lunes por el Ministerio de Agricultura, que también determinó que sean retiradas del mercado todas las cervezas producidas desde octubre de 2019 por este fabricante con sede en Belo Horizonte, la capital del estado de Minas Gerais (sudeste).

El Ministerio aclaró que la medida no se limita a la cerveza Belorizontina, principal marca de Backer y en cuyos algunos lotes ya fue confirmada la presencia de un elemento nocivo para la salud, sino que se extiende a todas las demás marcas comercializadas por esta pequeña cervecera.

La venta de todas las cervezas de Backer estará suspendida “hasta que sea descartada la posibilidad de contaminación de los demás productos”, según un comunicado de la cartera.

La Policía Civil del estado de Minas Gerais dijo haber identificado en dos lotes de la cerveza Belorizontina muestras de un elemento conocido como dietilenoglicol, que es considerado nocivo a la salud.

“Hasta el momento no hay resultado de laboratorio que confirme la presencia de etilenoglicol o de dietilenoglicol en otras marcas de cerveza de la empresa. El Ministerio informa que los productos están siendo analizados y que, en caso de que se registren resultados positivos, nuevas medidas serán adoptadas”, agrega la nota.

La ingestión de esta sustancia es la principal hipótesis con la que trabajan los investigadores responsables de determinar las causas de los problemas de salud sufridos por diez personas que fueron ingresadas en hospitales de Belo Horizonte en las dos últimas semanas con un síndrome desconocido.

Los diez pacientes, uno de los cuales murió, fueron ingresados en los centros médicos con insuficiencia renal, alteraciones neurológicas, vómitos y diarrea.

El número de víctimas de la contaminación puede aumentar debido a que las autoridades de salud están intentando verificar si otras seis personas hospitalizadas con los mismos síntomas también ingirieron la cerveza investigada.

Backer informó en un comunicado que no utiliza ninguno de los dos elementos identificados en su producción y que su prioridad en este momento es ofrecerle a los pacientes la ayuda necesaria, “incluso antes de cualquier conclusión de la investigación”.

La Policía, por su parte, aclaró que no descarta ninguna hipótesis, incluso la de que la empresa haya sido víctima de sabotaje por parte de un empleado despedido.

Anuncios
Apple Store Google Play
Continuar