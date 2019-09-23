Suspenden las clases y actividad del Gobierno en Puerto Rico por el paso de Karen

Por EFE lunes 23 de septiembre, 2019
EL NUEVO DIARIO, San Juan- La gobernadora Wanda Vázquez anunció este lunes que mañana no habrá clases en el sistema público y la Universidad de Puerto Rico ni actividad en las agencias estatales debido al paso de la tormenta Karen por la región.

Vázquez, en una conferencia de prensa, dijo que la población debe estar tranquila pero preparada ante el paso del sistema, que se espera que deje sobre Puerto Rico fuertes lluvias con riesgo de inundaciones.

La gobernadora indicó que a partir de las 18.00 hora local (22.00 GMT) estarán abiertos los refugios que los alcaldes de los municipios estimen que deben ponerse a disposición de la ciudadanía.

Según el último boletín del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC) de EE.UU. Karen avanza por el Caribe rumbo a Puerto Rico, donde se espera que impacte el martes a última hora o el miércoles con vientos máximos sostenidos de 40 millas por hora (65 km/h).

El ciclón mantendrá así su fuerza actual cuando afecte directamente a la isla caribeña, que ya se encuentra bajo alerta de paso de una tormenta tropical, al igual que las de Antigua y Barbuda y las Islas Vírgenes, tanto las estadounidenses como las británicas.

Karen se desplaza rumbo noroeste a 12 millas por hora (19 km/h) y podría pasar por la costa oriental de Puerto Rico, donde se anticipan acumulaciones de agua de lluvia de hasta 8 pulgadas (20 centímetros).

El director del Servicio Nacional de Meteorología en San Juan, Roberto García, subrayó que el potencial de inundaciones es bastante alto a causa del paso de Karen por la isla.

García indicó que las lluvias se extenderán por un periodo de entre 24 y 36 horas dejando las mayores precipitaciones en el sureste, sur y la Sierra de Cayey, en el interior.

“Podrán producirse inundaciones repentinas y corrimientos de terreno”, subrayó García.

Por ello, pidió precaución a la gente que viva en esas áreas y en las desembocaduras de los ríos.

Vázquez indicó que los precios de los productos susceptibles de ser aumentados por los comerciantes queda congelados hasta que el sistema se aleje de la isla caribeña.

La gobernadora indicó que hay suficiente combustible para hacer frente el fenómeno, en concreto reserva de gasolina para más de 30 días y de diesel para más de 100.

Además, las cirugías en el estatal Centro Médico quedan suspendidas durante el día de mañana.

En cuanto al sistema energético, Vázquez dijo que la Autoridad de la Energía Eléctrica (AEE) cuenta con millones de reservas de material y con 200 brigadas listas para salir a la calle para atender los probables cortes de suministro que se registrarán durante el paso de la tormenta tropical.

La también estatal Autoridad de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AAA) repartió generadores ante la posibilidad de cortes del suministro energético que impidan el funcionamiento de sus plantas.

Vázquez subrayó que mañana no habrá clases en el sistema público de la isla caribeña como medida preventiva de seguridad.

El presidente de la Universidad de Puerto Rico (UPR), Jorge Haddock, decretó hoy un receso académico y administrativo a partir de las 16.00 hora local (20.00) de manera que la comunidad universitaria pueda preparase para el paso de la tormenta Karen.

El comisionado del Negociado de Manejo de Emergencias y Administración de Desastres (NMEAD), Carlos Acevedo, indicó por su parte que hay millones de alimentos disponibles.

Acevedo subrayó también que la isla cuenta con 360 refugios y que se abrirán los que los alcaldes consideren adecuados.

