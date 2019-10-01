Supuesto miembro de banda de César el Abusador acepta extradición a EEUU

Por El Nuevo Diario martes 1 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El presunto narcotraficante Sergio René Gómez Díaz, uno de los nueve imputados por pertenecer a la banda dirigida por César Peralta, alias César el Abusador, firmó este martes una solicitud de extradición a Estados Unidos.

Gómez Díaz aceptó su extradición durante una audiencia pública en la Segunda Sala Penal de la Suprema Corte de Justicia (SCJ), por los cargos de narcotráfico y lavado de activos.

El supuesto narco, quién reiteró no tener vínculo a la red de Peralta, se convierte, junto a José Jesús Tapia Pérez y Baltasar Mesa, en el tercero de cinco pedidos en extradición por la Justicia norteamericana en aceptar su traslado de manera voluntaria.

“Yo me voy tranquilamente porque no tengo nada que temer”, dijo Gómez a los periodistas en la sala del Tribunal Supremo.

Gómez también acusó a la prensa de “comérselo vivo” y de perjudicar a su familia, por lo que pidió que cesen de señalarlo como mano derecha de César Emilio Peralta, prófugo desde el 20 de agosto, día en el que se lanzó la operación que desmanteló la banda.

El pasado 29 de agosto la Fiscalía dominicana informó de que inició los trámites de extradición a Estados Unidos de cuatro cabecillas de la banda.

El único cuyo caso aún no han sido analizado por el Supremo es Jeifry del Rosario Gautier, quien ya se encontraba en prisión por otros cargos en el momento que las autoridades dominicanas desmantelaron la banda con el apoyo de Estados Unidos.

La operación antidroga, sin precedentes en República Dominicana por su dimensión, implicó a cerca de 700 personas, incluyendo 500 policías y militares, que el pasado 20 agosto se desplegaron de forma simultánea en decenas de locales que eran propiedad de la banda en Santo Domingo y en las ciudades de Santiago y La Romana.

El Departamento del Tesoro de EE.UU., que anunció sanciones contra nueve integrantes del grupo, afirmó que la banda envió “toneladas de cocaína y cantidades significativas de opioides” hacia Estados Unidos, Puerto Rico y Europa.

