Supermercado neozelandés ofrecerá una “hora tranquila” para personas autistas

Por EFE miércoles 9 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Sídney (Australia).- Una cadena de supermercados de Nueva Zelanda anunció este miércoles que ofrecerá una “hora tranquila” en su horario de atención al público a adaptar el ambiente para las personas autistas y con problemas de ansiedad.

Durante la “hora tranquila” se reducirá la intensidad de los sonidos de la radio, las cajas registradoras y de la luz, al tiempo que se minimizará las actividades del personal para rellenar los estantes o recolectar los coches de la compra, indicó en un comunicado la cadena Countdown.

La medida, que entrará en vigor el 23 de octubre en la mayoría de los supermercados de esta cadena, tiene lugar después de un programa piloto implementado el año pasado a sugerencia de un niño con autismo.

Dane Dougan, directora ejecutiva de Autismo Nueva Zelanda, que desarrolló la idea con el supermercado, explicó que la “naturaleza invisible” del autismo hace que sea más difícil entender esta condición y concienciar acerca de las dificultades que afrontan las personas con autismo en su vida diaria.

“Estamos emocionados de que Countdown ofrezca la ‘hora tranquila’ en sus tiendas y pone de relieve que los pequeños cambios pueden crear un ambiente más incluyente que tenga un impacto importante en la gente”, señaló.

