Suiza prohíbe el triturado de pollos vivos, habitual en industria alimentaria

Por EFE miércoles 23 de octubre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, GINEBRA.- El Gobierno de Suiza aprobó este miércoles una enmienda a las leyes nacionales de protección animal que prohibirá a partir del 1 de enero de 2020 el triturado de pollos vivos, una práctica muy habitual en la industria alimentaria por la que miles de millones de machos son sacrificados anualmente en el mundo.

La medida responde a una iniciativa parlamentaria para erradicar una práctica que ya estaba en retroceso en Suiza y sólo se mantenía en algunos criaderos de pollos, que ahora serán inspeccionados por servicios veterinarios locales para comprobar el cumplimiento de la nueva normativa, informó la televisión nacional suiza RTS.

El sacrificio de pollos macho es habitual por ejemplo en la industria de producción de huevos, que tradicionalmente eliminaba la mayor parte de estos animales arrojándolos en máquinas trituradoras de cuchillas.

La práctica se ha sustituido por métodos de sacrificio menos dolorosos para los animales, como la asfixia por dióxido de carbono, que seguirá siendo legal en Suiza.

También está habiendo avances científicos que permiten determinar, de manera similar a una ecografía, el sexo del pollo antes de que salga del cascarón, por lo que se puede optar por no incubar los huevos de futuros machos.

El Consejo Federal (Gobierno suizo) está interesado en difundir a escala nacional este método, que investigan varias universidades y empresas en el mundo.

Grupos ecologistas denuncian que entre 4000 y 6000 millones de pollos macho son sacrificados en el mundo, no solo por no poder producir huevos sino porque crecen más lentamente que las hembras, y sus restos suelen ser utilizados en la fabricación de pienso para otros animales.

Anuncios