Suben a 18 las provincias en alerta, 4 en amarillo, a causa de las lluvias

Por EFE miércoles 25 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- El Centro de Operaciones de Emergencias (COE) subió este miércoles a 18 las provincias en alerta, 4 en amarillo y 14 en verde, ante posibles inundaciones urbanas, deslizamientos de tierra y desbordamiento de ríos, arroyos y cañadas a causa de las lluvias que continuarán afectando al país.

Según la predicción de la Oficina Nacional de Meteorología (Onamet), a partir de esta tarde habrá un aumento significativo de la nubosidad, que generará aguaceros de moderados a fuertes en ocasiones, tormentas eléctricas y ráfagas de viento en gran parte del país, principalmente sobre las regiones noroeste, noreste, norte, suroeste, cordillera Central y la zona fronteriza.

Este patrón meteorológico se debe a los efectos de la vaguada en altura ubicada entre el extremo oriental de Cuba y el Canal del Viento asociada a una circulación ciclónica, y dicha actividad de aguaceros se extenderán durante las primeras horas de la noche.

Actualmente, y a causa de las lluvias registradas en los últimos días, 80 personas se han visto desplazadas a casa de amigos o familiares, hay 35 viviendas afectadas y una ha quedado destruida, mientras que tres comunidades permanecen incomunicadas, indica el último boletín del COE.

En cuanto a las provincias en alerta, están en amarillo Santiago, La Vega, Espaillat, y Monseñor Nouel, mientras que se encuentran en verde Monte Plata, Bahoruco, Hermanas Mirabal, La Altagracia, Hato Mayor, Santiago Rodríguez, Samaná, Duarte, San Juan, María Trinidad Sánchez, Puerto Plata, Dajabón, Valverde y San Cristobal.

Para mañana, prevalecerán condiciones de humedad e inestabilidad sobre nuestra área de pronóstico a causa de la vaguada, y habrá desarrollos nubosos con aguaceros de moderados a fuertes, tormentas eléctricas y ráfagas de viento en las regiones noroeste, nordeste, norte, suroeste, cordillera Central y la zona fronteriza.

Por otra parte, la Onamet informa de que la tormenta tropical Karen se localiza unos 385 km al nor/noreste de San Juan Puerto Rico, y se mueve hacia norte a unos 22 kph con vientos máximos sostenidos de 75 km/h.

Sobre la tormenta tropical Jerry, señala que se ubica a unos 190 km, al oeste de Bermuda con vientos máximos sostenidos de 65 Km/h, y se mueve hacia el este/noreste a unos 17 km/h y, al igual que Karen, no representa peligro para el país.

Además, el huracán Lorenzo se encuentra a 1155 km al oeste de las islas de Cabo Verde, sus vientos máximos sostenidos de 140 km/h, se mueve hacia el oeste/noroeste a unos 28 km/h.

Por otro lado, la Onamet vigila una zona de baja presión ubicada sobre el Golfo de México de Yucatán con bajas probabilidades, del 10 %, de alcanzar la categoría de ciclón tropical en las próximas 48 horas.

Ninguno de estos sistemas, por su posición y trayectoria actual, representan peligro para el país, apunta el boletín de la institución.

