Sube a cinco número de muertes por paso de tormenta tropical Imelda en Texas

Por EFE sábado 21 de septiembre, 2019

EL NUEVO DIARIO, Houston (EE.UU.).- La cifra de muertos que ha dejado a su paso la tormenta tropical Imelda por las costas de Texas aumentó a cinco, informaron este viernes las autoridades de este estado, mientras las labores de recuperación y de limpieza de escombros continúan en las zonas afectadas por inundaciones.

El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Texas (TDPS, en inglés) informó que la quinta víctima fue identificada como Mark Dukaj, de 52 años y residente del estado de Florida.

“El conductor fue hallado sin vida en el interior de una camioneta sumergida por las aguas acumuladas en un tramo de la carretera Interestatal 10, cerca la ciudad de Beaumont, en el condado Jefferson”, 150 kilómetros (90 millas) al este de Houston (Texas), informó el TDPS.

De acuerdo con el Departamento de Transporte de Texas, varios tramos de esa vía permanecían hasta la tarde del sábado cerradas al tránsito de vehículos.

En esa zona, donde se encuentra el río San Jacinto, se notificó además un daño estructural provocado por un accidente naval entre dos barcazas estacionadas.

Por su parte, Entergy Texas, la principal empresa que distribuye electricidad en la zona, dio a conocer esta tarde que se ha restablecido el servicio de tendido eléctrico en un 95 por ciento en los condados Jefferson, Chambers y Orange.

El viernes, cuando descendía el nivel de las aguas dejadas por las torrenciales lluvias que superaron las 35 pulgadas, los equipos de rescate encontraron el cuerpo de un hombre de 47 años dentro de un vehículo en Beaumont, identificado como Malcom Foster.

Ese mismo día, pero en el Condado Harris, cerca de Houston, las autoridades informaron del deceso de Raúl Eliseo Rivas Hernández, empleado de una clínica local, quien murió ahogado dentro de la camioneta en la que trabajaba.

Otra de las víctimas es Hunter Morrison, de 19 años, electrocutado mientras intentaba poner a salvo a uno de sus caballos, según informó su familia en un comunicado.

Otra víctima mortal no identificada fue encontrada en una zanja al noroeste del condado Harris.

Funcionarios de ese condado y de la Municipalidad de Houston comunicaron además que han aprobado en conjunto un fondo de asistencia para emergencias para ayuda inmediata de los residentes damnificados.

La tormenta tropical Imelda, ya disipada, se formó este martes para tocar tierra poco después cerca de Freeport, en el estado de Texas, con vientos máximos sostenidos de 40 millas por hora, informó el Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC).

